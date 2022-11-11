Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clemsontigers.com
Carter Named ACC Linebacker of the Week
CLEMSON, S.C. — Linebacker Barrett Carter has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 31-16 victory against Louisville on Saturday. Carter’s selection is Clemson’s 10th ACC weekly accolade of the season and its second ACC Linebacker of the Week award in that time, joining Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s selection following Clemson’s win against Florida State. Clemson has now garnered a total of 563 ACC weekly honors since 1968.
The Insider Report: Recruiting, Jeff Scott and more
It's time for this week's edition of The Insider Report. We hope everyone had a great weekend. Update on the headlining visitor for Clemson-Louisville game The headliner among the (...)
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Selected to 35th NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 Seed
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson men’s soccer team was selected to the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed, earning a first round bye on Monday afternoon. This marks Clemson’s 35th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and fourth consecutive selection. The Tigers’ 35th selection moves them into a tie for seventh-most of any school.
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall to Syracuse in ACC Championship
CARY, N.C. – No. 18 Clemson fell 2-0 in the ACC Championship match to No. 3 and second-seeded Syracuse on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match marked Clemson’s third appearance in the conference title match in the last four seasons, and fifth during Mike Noonan’s 13 year tenure, most of any school in that timeframe.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Defeat Wolfpack in Four
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (13-15, 4-12 ACC) battled for four sets (25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22) to defeat the NC State Wolfpack (13-13, 7-8 ACC) on Sunday afternoon in Jervey Gym. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak against the Wolfpack dating back to Oct. 2018. Junior...
Louisville looking for first win, hosts App State
The Kenny Payne era of Louisville basketball has gotten off to a rugged start. Louisville has lost its first two
247Sports
Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State
Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
clemsontigers.com
Team Lindley Wins Clemson Super Regional Title
CLEMSON, S.C. – Team Lindley won the final two scrimmages of the three-scrimmage series against Team Corbitt to capture the Clemson Super Regional title 2-1 from Nov. 9-13. All three scrimmages were slated for seven innings, but the last scrimmage went into extra innings and was decided in eight innings.
Louisville Basketball: Suffer Two Losses By Two Total Points
LOUISVILLE, KY– The Cardinals suffer their second straight loss to a non-conference opponent by one single point. Wright State’s senior guard Trey Calvin knocked down a fall-away jumpshot as time expired with Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James draped all over him. A heart-breaking way to end...
Murray Ledger & Times
Whitaker inks National Letter with Bellarmine
MURRAY — Family, friends, coaches and teammates surrounded Murray High senior guard Grant Whitaker Friday in a crowded Taylor Gymnasium as he signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville next year. Whitaker ultimately decided on playing for the Knights...
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
indianapublicradio.org
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
Wave 3
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
WLKY.com
1,700 ballots possibly counted incorrectly in Clark County, could change outcome of race
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The vote totals in at least one close race in southern Indiana could change. Right now, Republican Scott Hawkins leads democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes in House District 71. But there was an issue with the memory stick used to report votes in Clark County.
Comments / 0