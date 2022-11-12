ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Multi-million dollar San Pedro waterfront entertainment complex to begin construction

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer.

The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962.

The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with the first phase introducing new restaurants, shops and bars with a finish date of 2024.

West Harbor will feature a 20,000-square-foot beer garden, more than one mile of waterfront access, more than 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, entertainment and more.

The developers have a 66-year lease with the port to operate West Harbor with more than $100 million of investment by the city and the Port of Los Angeles to the site’s infrastructure.​

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP8X1_0j83YM9b00
    Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YI6Sg_0j83YM9b00
    Proposed 6,200 seat amphitheater at West Harbor (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYNqM_0j83YM9b00
    Yamashiro restaurant in West Harbor San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WexEB_0j83YM9b00
    Restaurant at West Harbor in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uw5it_0j83YM9b00
    Restaurant at West Harbor in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ra0vj_0j83YM9b00
    Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtmBw_0j83YM9b00
    Communal gathering area in West Harbor. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LHIi_0j83YM9b00
    Dining and food hall in West Harbor. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2533Pq_0j83YM9b00
    Beer Garden at West Harbor in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvP7Q_0j83YM9b00
    Boat docking at West Harbor waterfront in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4sLY_0j83YM9b00
    Poppy + Rose restaurant in West Harbor in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kojyk_0j83YM9b00
    West Harbor construction phases in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDAT2_0j83YM9b00
    Rendering of West Harbor waterfront in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fe114_0j83YM9b00
    Rendering of West Harbor waterfront complex in San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vRCM_0j83YM9b00
    West Harbor San Pedro. (Studio One Eleven)

Other elements include:

  • Proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater
  • 9,000 square foot food and dining hall
  • Three overwater decks for dining directly on the waterfront
  • More than 20,000 square feet of waterside space for attractions and harbor excursions
  • 1,200 linear feet of courtesy dock to accommodate boats
  • Eight acres of outdoor recreation tenants, parks, and leisure spaces on the waterfront

Confirmed restaurants and dining include:

A free event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. Visitors can enjoy food from a variety of West Harbor tenants, a beer garden, harbor cruises, live performers and entertainment, children’s activities and more.

Event info for “West Harbor Sip, Savor and Set Sail” can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Investigation after body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Breadblok Continues to Grow with New Venice Bakery

The fast-growing Los Angeles-based bakery is opening a new bakery in Venice, located at 512 Rose Ave. This will be the fifth location for the gluten-free cafe, currently open in Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Studio City. What Now Los Angeles previously reported on an upcoming Beverly Hills location, with an initial opening date scheduled for January 2022. As we approach the end of the year, owner Chloe Charlier has yet to open this site, which will have a much larger kitchen. Unlike the upcoming Beverly Hills location, the new Venice Breadblok will serve strictly as a bakery, similar to the Studio City site.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In

On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28.5 Million Palatial Villa in Beverly Hills is Perfect for Grand Entertaining with Unexpectedly Practical Floorplan

815 Cord Circle Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 815 Cord Circle, Beverly Hills, California is a palatial residence sited on over a 1/2 acre with complete privacy, grounds are magical in every sense featuring a Roman style pool, fresco paintings and formal gardens. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 815 Cord Circle, please contact Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
pasadenanow.com

Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty

No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
PASADENA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
easyreadernews.com

El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much

The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Officials break ground on musical road

PALMDALE — With the echoes of the crowd singing “The Marine’s Hymn” hanging in the air, on Thursday, Palmdale city officials, staff and project backers ceremoniously broke ground on a new musical road, this one a tribute to the US Marine Corps and all of the nation’s armed services.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Fire engulfs car repair business in San Juan Capistrano

Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night. Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred […]
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.

Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

87K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy