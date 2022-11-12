Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robinson, Douglas Lead Tigers to Third-Consecutive Victory
November 13, 2022 – Amari Robinson and Ale’Jah Douglas combined for 33 of Clemson’s 61 points to lead Clemson to a 3-0 start, downing Richmond 61-40 on Sunday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. The loss is the Spiders’ first of the season, while the Tigers move to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.
Tigers Perform Well at UNF Invite
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three members of the Clemson women’s tennis team made the trip to the UNF Invite this weekend, and each of them put up strong efforts and came away with highlights to build on. Eleni Louka came away with a top-50 victory on Saturday, as all three of Louka, Hatton and Medvedeva went 2-1 in singles play.
Tigers Fall to Syracuse in ACC Championship
CARY, N.C. – No. 18 Clemson fell 2-0 in the ACC Championship match to No. 3 and second-seeded Syracuse on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match marked Clemson’s third appearance in the conference title match in the last four seasons, and fifth during Mike Noonan’s 13 year tenure, most of any school in that timeframe.
Clemson Tops Louisville 31-16 to Clinch Atlantic Division Outright
CLEMSON, S.C. – A balanced offensive attack and timely defensive plays led Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) to a 31-16 win over Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) on Military Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 8-0 all-time against the Cardinals and clinched the ACC Atlantic Division outright with the victory.
Team Lindley Wins Clemson Super Regional Title
CLEMSON, S.C. – Team Lindley won the final two scrimmages of the three-scrimmage series against Team Corbitt to capture the Clemson Super Regional title 2-1 from Nov. 9-13. All three scrimmages were slated for seven innings, but the last scrimmage went into extra innings and was decided in eight innings.
Match Day Central: No. 18 Clemson vs. No. 3 Syracuse, ACC Championship
Clemson and Syracuse Face Off for ACC Championship. 📍 Cary, N.C. (WakeMed Soccer Park) 🗓 Sunday, November 13 • 12 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson United (13-5-1, 3-4-1 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (13-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) on Sunday, November 13 at 12 p.m. in the ACC Championship match at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The match will be televised on ESPNU.
Tigers Fall in Four Sets to Miami
CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior setter Mckenna Slavik and junior outside hitter Camryn Hannah hit career milestones, but the Clemson volleyball team fell to the Miami Hurricanes (17-9, 10-5 ACC) on Friday evening in Jervey Gym. Clemson fell in four sets (27-25, 21-25, 19-25, 19-25) to drop to 12-15 overall and 3-12 in the ACC.
Justin Mascoll | Fulfilling Blessings
Note: The following appears in the Louisville football gameday program. In the dynamic world of college football, where players are transferring to new programs at a growing rate, Justin Mascoll has stayed true to his values and trusted the culture and coaches at Clemson. “Blessing” is the word that Mascoll...
