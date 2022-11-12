ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head.

Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.

It was excellent control for another fancy assist and FedExForum erupted in cheers. The fans watching on ESPN probably yelled as well.

CITY EDITION JERSEYS:Memphis Grizzlies to debut City Edition jerseys that reflect the city's hip-hop culture

ANDRE IGUODALA:Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift

GIANNOTTO:Minnesota's Rudy Gobert trade is risk the Memphis Grizzlies don't need to take

Morant and Clarke have already linked up for several dazzling connections this season. But Morant finds ways to one-up himself, especially when it involves teammates.

Of course, the Timberwolves are no strangers to Morant's highlights. The fourth-year guard had perhaps his best dunk against them with his "Ja-breaker" over Malik Beasley during last year's NBA playoffs.

The Commercial Appeal

