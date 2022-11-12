ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonja Morgan Claps Back After Bethenny Frankel Claims She Was Fired From 'RHONY'

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Sonja Morgan rushed to clarify several claims made by her former costar Bethenny Frankel . During an episode of her “ReWives” podcast, the Skinny Girl founder credited herself for saving Morgan's job on The Real Housewives of New York City . Although the socialite has a lot of love for Frankel, she made it clear that her eccentric personality is what kept her in the Bravo spotlight.

Morgan admitted in an interview published on Friday, November 11, that her ability to combine being "trashy" and "classy" made her a unique cast member .

COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS 'DID NOT SEE' THE DOUBLE 'RHONY' SHOW NEWS COMING, REVEALS SHE WANTS TO SEE JILL ZARIN, KELLY BENSIMON & DORINDA MEDLEY RETURN

"I love Bethenny and she always has my back. That’s for sure. However, the top executives, meaning not the producers on the ground, always told me that they could count on me to get epic material at the townhouse with #TeamSonja," the mom-of-one added. "They said they could always get gold filming me even just talking to my poodle not even having to have a conversation with a person."

Morgan's response follows Frankel's Thursday, November 3, podcast episode, in which the entrepreneur chatted with Elisabeth Moss after rewatching season 3's episode called "Scary Island." While dissecting the reality show , Frankel shared some insight into what went on behind-the-scenes.

THE OG OF NYC! JILL ZARIN OPENS UP ABOUT NEW SEASON OF 'GIRLS TRIP,' 'RHONY' LEGACY & NEW CRYSTAL CANDLE LINE

"The producers will back it up 1,000 percent," Frankel confessed. "Alex was going to be fired that season and Sonja was going to be fired later ... She might've been of too sound mind for that show ... She was going to be fired, and I told her to deliver that message that they're discussing."

"She was, I guess, in makeup that they thought looked like kabuki makeup," Frankel continued. "I went in and said to the producer in the car, 'Give me one night.' And that was the night that Sonja resurrected herself . I forgot that, I don't even think Sonja knows that."

The businesswoman went on to say that the film crew was disappointed by Morgan's behavior, as a producer allegedly said, "I think we have to let Sonja go" due to her being "just a disaster."

Morgan was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight .

OK! Magazine

