PREP FOOTBALL: Addison falls at Lynn in 2nd round 41-14

LYNN, Ala. – After dominating Appalachian at home in round one, the Addison Bulldogs hit the road to take on Lynn in round two Friday night. Unfortunately for the Bulldog faithful on the trip, the Bears scored early and often throughout the game on their way to a 41-14 win over Addison.

The Bulldogs started their first drive near midfield thanks to a great return on the game’s opening kick, but they were forced to turn the ball over on downs just four plays later. The Bears took over possession with about 10 minutes to play in the first quarter and it took them just a few plays to get down into Addison territory. Lynn scored on a 20-yard QB keeper on the next snap and after the extra point went through the uprights, the Bulldogs trailed 7-0 early in the opening quarter.

Briley Hayes got loose for a big gain to give Addison a first down on its next drive, but the Bulldogs were forced to punt once again just a few plays later. Lynn’s offense continued clicking on its next possession, picking up big gains through the air and capping things off with a 2-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0 with 19 seconds remaining in the first. Hayes started the next Addison possession with another big run, but a fumble cut the Bulldogs drive short near midfield and gave the ball back to the Bears early in the second quarter. Lynn put together another methodical scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run and with five minutes left to play in the first half.

That’s when Addison was finally able to build some momentum on offense. Hayes took a QB keeper about 30 yards down into Lynn territory and after a nice pass got the Bulldogs in scoring range, Brian Berry took a handoff into the end zone from 8 yards out to trim the lead to 21-6 with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter. An interception on the ensuing Bears possession gave Addison one more shot at the end zone with one second on the clock but the pass fell incomplete and the Bulldogs went into the locker room trailing 21-6 at the break.

Lynn continued to move the ball when the second half kicked off, putting together another scoring drive to stretch its lead to 28-6 early in the third quarter. Addison faked a punt on its ensuing possession but was stopped short of the sticks and the Bears took over near midfield. Lynn worked its way back down into Bulldog territory and capped off the possession with a 5-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 34-6 in the final seconds of the third.

Addison didn’t lay down and on its next possession, Berry took a handoff up the middle and sprinted 70 yards to the house to make it a 34-12 game early in the fourth. Hayes punched in the two-point conversion and the Bulldogs trailed 34-14 with just under 11 minutes to play.

Lynn tacked on one more touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to make it 41-14 and Addison wasn’t able to answer, allowing the Bears to advance to round three with a 41-14 win over the Bulldogs.

Addison finishes another great season with a record of 9-3 and will be hungry to get back to the postseason in 2023.

