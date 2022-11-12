ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Addison falls at Lynn in 2nd round 41-14

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

LYNN, Ala. – After dominating Appalachian at home in round one, the Addison Bulldogs hit the road to take on Lynn in round two Friday night. Unfortunately for the Bulldog faithful on the trip, the Bears scored early and often throughout the game on their way to a 41-14 win over Addison.

The Bulldogs started their first drive near midfield thanks to a great return on the game’s opening kick, but they were forced to turn the ball over on downs just four plays later. The Bears took over possession with about 10 minutes to play in the first quarter and it took them just a few plays to get down into Addison territory. Lynn scored on a 20-yard QB keeper on the next snap and after the extra point went through the uprights, the Bulldogs trailed 7-0 early in the opening quarter.

Briley Hayes got loose for a big gain to give Addison a first down on its next drive, but the Bulldogs were forced to punt once again just a few plays later. Lynn’s offense continued clicking on its next possession, picking up big gains through the air and capping things off with a 2-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0 with 19 seconds remaining in the first. Hayes started the next Addison possession with another big run, but a fumble cut the Bulldogs drive short near midfield and gave the ball back to the Bears early in the second quarter. Lynn put together another methodical scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run and with five minutes left to play in the first half.

That’s when Addison was finally able to build some momentum on offense. Hayes took a QB keeper about 30 yards down into Lynn territory and after a nice pass got the Bulldogs in scoring range, Brian Berry took a handoff into the end zone from 8 yards out to trim the lead to 21-6 with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter. An interception on the ensuing Bears possession gave Addison one more shot at the end zone with one second on the clock but the pass fell incomplete and the Bulldogs went into the locker room trailing 21-6 at the break.

Lynn continued to move the ball when the second half kicked off, putting together another scoring drive to stretch its lead to 28-6 early in the third quarter. Addison faked a punt on its ensuing possession but was stopped short of the sticks and the Bears took over near midfield. Lynn worked its way back down into Bulldog territory and capped off the possession with a 5-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 34-6 in the final seconds of the third.

Addison didn’t lay down and on its next possession, Berry took a handoff up the middle and sprinted 70 yards to the house to make it a 34-12 game early in the fourth. Hayes punched in the two-point conversion and the Bulldogs trailed 34-14 with just under 11 minutes to play.

Lynn tacked on one more touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to make it 41-14 and Addison wasn’t able to answer, allowing the Bears to advance to round three with a 41-14 win over the Bulldogs.

Addison finishes another great season with a record of 9-3 and will be hungry to get back to the postseason in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Bulldogs Bully the Patriots

Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Andalusia Bulldogs came to Tuscaloosa and bullied the American Christian Academy Patriots, 31-7, with a dominate run game and stifling defense. The Bulldogs were without 2024 4-star running back...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County

LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
PIEDMONT, AL
Catfish 100.1

Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two

Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
GORDO, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams scores six touchdowns in playoff game

Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams came up big in Saraland’s win over Hillcrest Friday in the second round of the class 5A AHSAA Playoffs. Williams finished the night with six touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the game on Saarland’s first play from scrimmage. His second score came later in the second half with an 84-yard touchdown reception.
SARALAND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab pulls away to top Moody 42-20, advances to 3rd round for 1st time in school history

ARAB, Ala. – The Arabian Knights cruised past East Limestone in round one to advance last week and they returned home Friday night looking to make history in a round two matchup against Moody. The Knights led the Blue Devils 21-14 at halftime and outscored Moody 21-6 in the second half to pull away with a 42-20 victory and advance to round three for the first time in school history. The 11th win is also the most in a single season for Arab. The Knights were forced to punt the ball on their opening possession, but they were able to pin...
ARAB, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game. It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders. The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville

Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Frances Tidwell Williamson

Frances Tidwell Williamson, 89, passed peacefully from this life on Nov. 12, 2022, in her home in Cullman, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born on May 7, 1933, in Cullman, Alabama to Noel and Goldie Tidwell, who preceded her in death, along with her brother Dale Tidwell. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Donald B. Williamson; her children Laurie (Brad) Moore of Leeds, AL; Tim (Wendy) Williamson of Dunwoody, GA; her beloved granddaughters Elizabeth (Philip) Akins of Tuscaloosa, AL; Madeleine Williamson of Knoxville, TN; and Catherine (Devin) Wilson of Leeds, AL; her brothers Robert (Rudeen)...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Riley Green to headline Rock the South 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Rock the South will return July 20-22, 2023, and be headlined by Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Riley Green.   Expanding from two days to three, the festival will take place at York Farms in Cullman.   “We welcomed more than 65,000 fans (this) year, and we’re looking forward to expanding to three days with some amazing headliners and artists (next) year,” said Shane Quick, Rock the South partner. “It’s been an exciting journey to see this festival continue to grow and give back. We are thankful for this community, and we look forward to seeing everyone in Cullman...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Leah Grace Tarvin’s legacy of excellence and friendship

HOLLY POND, Ala – Leah Grace Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Thursday, Nov. 3, just a day after she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University campus. Her Celebration of Life service will be Friday, Nov. 11, at Wallace State Community College in the Betty Leeth Haynes Auditorium. Her family will receive guests beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Holly Pond Cemetery.  The Wallace State Community College graduate was a gregarious, cherished leader at Holly Pond High School where she graduated in 2019, recognized...
HOLLY POND, AL
WAFF

2023 Rock the South lineup announced

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The lineup for Rock the South in Cullman was announced on Thursday with Chris Stapleton headlining the performing artists. Rock the South will be July 20-22, with Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green and many other artists performing. Pre-sale tickets are available now with ticket...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy