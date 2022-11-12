ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

radionwtn.com

Patriots Advance In Playoffs With 42-7 Victory

The Henry County Patriots took care of business on Friday night in the 2nd round of TSSAA playoff season defeating the Portland Panthers by a score of 42-7. The Patriots scored 42 in the first half and the reserves finished the contest for the night. They will play Springfield at home next Friday night. (HCHS photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fairview High School football team will have a game with Smith County High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
FAIRVIEW, TN
wilsonpost.com

Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time

GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?

You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTHR

Salvation Army Indiana kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — As we count down to Christmas, another sign of the holiday season will soon appear around central Indiana. Our Chuck Lofton was at the Indiana Historical Society Friday night as the Salvation Army kicked off this year's Red Kettle Campaign. This year they're making it even easier...
INDIANA STATE
teslarati.com

World’s largest autonomous vehicle test to be conducted in Nashville

The world’s largest autonomous vehicle test, conducted by Vanderbilt University and several other universities in cooperation with Nissan, Toyota, General Motors, and the Tennessee DOT, will commence next week. Autonomous driving is one of, if not the most significant advancement currently coming to the automotive industry. However, along with...
NASHVILLE, TN

