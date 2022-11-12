Read full article on original website
Aidan O'Connell, Payne Durham shine as Purdue beat No. 21 Illinois 31-21
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Aidan O'Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat No. 21 Illinois 31-24 on Saturday to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess. The win gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker...
How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay
The Crimson Tide return home after defeating Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Rucker: You want a statement, CFP committee? Here's your statement.
The nature of college football, as currently constructed, is such that any loss by any team at any point puts that team’s national championship status into the hands of a committee. When Tennessee left Georgia’s Sanford Stadium last weekend with a 27-13 loss, the Vols took their fate out...
radionwtn.com
Patriots Advance In Playoffs With 42-7 Victory
The Henry County Patriots took care of business on Friday night in the 2nd round of TSSAA playoff season defeating the Portland Panthers by a score of 42-7. The Patriots scored 42 in the first half and the reserves finished the contest for the night. They will play Springfield at home next Friday night. (HCHS photo).
Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wilsonpost.com
Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time
GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
TSU students say their future is in limbo after scholarship issues
TSU students are worried they won't be able to return for another semester because the scholarships they were promised haven't kicked in.
New Titans stadium renderings include first-of-its-kind wraparound porches
New renderings have been released giving another look into the future of the Titans stadium, but there's still a long way to go until the development and funding plans are finally approved.
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
Wintry mix this morning and a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
WSMV
Driver arrested in Springfield after leading officers on 2-state chase
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A simple traffic violation turned into a chase that spanned two states after a driver didn’t stop for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to Smokey Barn News. THP told Smokey Barn News that they started the chase Saturday evening after a trooper saw a person...
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
Salvation Army Indiana kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
INDIANAPOLIS — As we count down to Christmas, another sign of the holiday season will soon appear around central Indiana. Our Chuck Lofton was at the Indiana Historical Society Friday night as the Salvation Army kicked off this year's Red Kettle Campaign. This year they're making it even easier...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
teslarati.com
World’s largest autonomous vehicle test to be conducted in Nashville
The world’s largest autonomous vehicle test, conducted by Vanderbilt University and several other universities in cooperation with Nissan, Toyota, General Motors, and the Tennessee DOT, will commence next week. Autonomous driving is one of, if not the most significant advancement currently coming to the automotive industry. However, along with...
