TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 46. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 30. TUESDAY: PM Rain & Snow Showers. Hi 44. The change arrived over the weekend whether we were ready for it or not! November is now in full swing and the weather is finally feeling like it. The chill will continue through this week and another shot of even colder air arrives by next weekend. So, get out those heavy coats, turn on the fire, and bundle up. There is even some wet snow in the forecast — tomorrow! Are you ready?!

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO