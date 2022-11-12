Read full article on original website
abc27.com
#2 Central York defeats #7 York in 6A Quarterfinals
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Central York won their high-scoring matchup against (#7) York in the quarterfinals by a score of 55-41 on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Central York will go on to play in the 6A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started...
abc27.com
Milton Hershey welcomes back veteran graduates
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milton Hershey School welcomed back several graduates for a “Veterans Day Homecoming.”. The veterans shared their experiences, stories, and even military gear with students. “We have eight veterans and current military personnel talking to our kiddos,” said Dr. Jamie Noerpel. Students had...
abc27.com
Milton Hershey students celebrate Thanksgiving
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of Milton Hershey students. Roughly 2,000 of them came together at Hershey Lodge for a holiday meal. Teachers and administrators — all of them from different departments — served students. They say that this is an event the kids look forward to every year and that this year was extra special.
abc27.com
One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley students honor Veterans
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday. Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day...
abc27.com
Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
abc27.com
The chill is here to stay, some rain and snow showers Tuesday
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 46. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 30. TUESDAY: PM Rain & Snow Showers. Hi 44. The change arrived over the weekend whether we were ready for it or not! November is now in full swing and the weather is finally feeling like it. The chill will continue through this week and another shot of even colder air arrives by next weekend. So, get out those heavy coats, turn on the fire, and bundle up. There is even some wet snow in the forecast — tomorrow! Are you ready?!
abc27.com
Boyz II Men to perform in Midstate next year
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The R&B group Boyz II Men are bringing their timeless hits to Lancaster next year, and they’re nowhere near the “End Of The Road.”. Boyz II Men will be performing in Lancaster on Feb. 9, 2023, at the American Music Theatre. According to the American Music Theatre box office, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Two votes separate Bucks County’s 142nd District with Democrat Mark Moffa...
abc27.com
Turning colder tonight and staying cold next week!
Breezy Sunday with wind chills in the 30s... TONIGHT: Colder, Showers End West To East. Lo 41. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 49. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 46. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. A fast-moving disturbance gave us...
abc27.com
Harrisburg stabbing leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were stabbed in Harrisburg around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Harrisburg City officials. City officials say a 53-year-old man died on Sunday around 4 a.m. and two other men injured in the stabbing will recover. One man remained in the hospital Monday morning with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police surprise Midstate boy with special day
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Hershey for a Midstate boy to give him the surprise of his young life. Eight-year-old Issac Pruitt suffers from a medical condition called dwarfism. Pruitt also has a love of police and talks about them all the time on TikTok.
abc27.com
Camp Hill Borough hosting safety education event
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough announced on Monday that it will be hosting its Law and Order, Safety First event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the borough office. The Camp Hill Borough Public Safety Committee, Camp Hill Police Department, Camp...
abc27.com
Retired veterans receive homemade gifts in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans and retired Pennsylvania State Police received gifts on Saturday that are sure to keep them warm throughout the winter months. Over a dozen of them were given handmade quilts in Hershey, because of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Each quilt is personalized and includes...
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
abc27.com
‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
abc27.com
Construction on new Hershey factory expansion starting soon
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced on Thursday, Nov. 10, that the construction of a new chocolate-making facility will begin soon. Construction of the new 250,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in the coming days pending final planning approvals, according to Hershey. The first step of this expansion is to tear down the existing Friendly’s restaurant located at 1000 Reese Ave. in Hershey.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspect in Harrisburg 7-Eleven robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.
