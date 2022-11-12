ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Researchers find remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers at SC battleground site

By Jason Raven
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1e7U_0j83UVHQ00

CAMDEN, S.C. (WSPA) — Beneath the hallowed ground, some of the country’s first veterans laid in shallow graves.

Historians and archeologists researching the Camden Battlefield say they found more than a dozen remains of soldiers who died in the Revolutionary War clash.

The discovery was made in September. Over the last two months, they worked carefully and quietly to unearth these soldiers.

“Our concern was to secure these bodies so collectors, animals or people would not desecrate these graves,” CEO of South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust Doug Bostick said.

Officials say the Battle of Camden took place on Aug. 16, 1780. The Continental Army suffered a major defeat against the British but the battle also spurred a change in leadership for the United States.

Bostick said the trust, the Historic Camden Foundation, the University of South Carolina, Richland County Coroner’s Office and others are working together on this project. He said it was an ‘awe-struck experience’ to watch the remains be excavated.

“It takes history to a new level,” Bostick said. “It’s been very surreal to experience this.”

Researchers say from the artifacts recovered they’ve determined 12 of the soldiers were part of the Continental Army. The patriots were from either Maryland or Delaware.

Another soldier was a Loyalist from North Carolina and the other was a British soldier who served in the 71st Regiment of Foot, Fraser’s Highlanders. The British soldier

“Two-hundred years ago veterans weren’t treated how they are today,” Former Kershaw County state Sen. Vincent Sheheen said. “After a battle, they were often forgotten. Part of what we’re trying to do…is make up for those past wrongs.”

Officials say they’ll learn a lot from these remains over the next few months. They’ll learn about their diets, country of origin, and maybe who these men were. Bostick said DNA from the remains could be used to potentially find descendants of the soldiers.

Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns said there is an important lesson we could all learn from these soldiers, especially on Veterans Day.

“We have the prospect to tell the story of why men fight,” Burns said. “Especially in the cause for liberty. We need to relearn that lesson and reacquaint ourselves with that history.”

Officials are planning re-interment ceremonies in April. Historic Camden Foundation Executive Director Cary Briggs said, “We’ll bury these soldiers properly.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Remains of fourteen Revolutionary War soldiers discovered at Camden Battlefield

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Archeologists made a significant discovery just a few inches below ground at the Revolutionary War Camden Battlefield. The SC Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation of fourteen Revolutionary War soldiers who were killed in the Battle of Camden in 1780. SC Institute for Archeology and Anthropology archaeologist James Legg led the onsite field team.
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

97-year-old World War II veteran honored in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — 97-year-old Sumter County resident Frederick Huth is being honored today for Veterans Day. When he was a sophomore in high school, Huth tried to go into the Navy. After realizing he had dental issues, however, he was told he couldn't serve. "I didn’t have enough...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
carolinapanorama.com

South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award

Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Hundreds attend 14th annual Veterans Day ceremony in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence hosted its 14th annual Veterans Day memorial Friday at the Florence Veterans Park. During this year’s ceremony, the names of 29 veterans with Pee Dee connections were added to the Wall of Honor. A monument to honor the men and women of World War II will also […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
wpde.com

Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy