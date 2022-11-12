ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Get ready to gear up for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19

TAMPA, Fla. — Join 10 Tampa Bay and thousands of others for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19!. The event has something for everyone, including a 10K, 5K, 1K and Kid’s Dash. All the activities take place in and around Amalie Arena’s Ford Thunder Alley in downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
TheDailyBeast

‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.

It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Veterans Day parade held in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, held a Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday to honor our veterans. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and began at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and moved east to west on Main Street. It ended at Gulfstream Avenue. This year's parade theme was "Home of the Free because of the Brave."
SARASOTA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Pets of the Week

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center by calling 813-744-5660 or going online to https://service.hillsboroughcounty.org/311/animal-request/. Visit TampaBeacon.com to see more.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties

VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

$10M Stunning Beach House on Gulf of Mexico Set for Auction

DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. Known to locals as “The Pirate House or the Cactus House,” this contemporary masterpiece, designed by the highly renowned DSDG Architects, is an influence of the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
