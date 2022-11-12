Read full article on original website
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
Beach Beacon
Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
Ukrainian community in Tampa Bay region honors culture in annual 'AutumnFest'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ukrainian Americans and those who've found refuge away from Russia paid tribute to their culture at the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg on Sunday. "There is nothing about war today," Sergiy Borysov, co-host of the event, said. "Let's rejoice because...
‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.
It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
Downtown Tampa Winter Village to open for holiday season
The Downtown Tampa Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, will open for the holiday season on Nov. 18 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
Veterans Day parade held in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, held a Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday to honor our veterans. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and began at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and moved east to west on Main Street. It ended at Gulfstream Avenue. This year's parade theme was "Home of the Free because of the Brave."
Gulfport’s ‘On The Edge’ town hall series starts on Monday
More meetings are planned for January and April.
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough Pets of the Week
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center by calling 813-744-5660 or going online to https://service.hillsboroughcounty.org/311/animal-request/. Visit TampaBeacon.com to see more.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
Gallagher, comedy legend with Tampa ties, dies at 76
Comedian Leo Gallagher, who made watermelon smashing his signature sketch, has died at the age of 76, according to TMZ.
'New Beginnings of Tampa' serves homeless veterans who need a fresh start
TAMPA, Fla. — On this Veterans Day, we honor those who have served our nation in the armed forces. While this is a day of celebration, it also serves as a reminder that many veterans struggle in their day-to-day lives, particularly with homelessness. Florida has the second most homeless...
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
westorlandonews.com
$10M Stunning Beach House on Gulf of Mexico Set for Auction
DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. Known to locals as “The Pirate House or the Cactus House,” this contemporary masterpiece, designed by the highly renowned DSDG Architects, is an influence of the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
