Florida children getting hit with a tsunami of viruses. How bad will it get?
Florida children are getting hit with a slew of viruses that nearly vanished during the pandemic, and some illnesses that normally would be mild are sending kids to the hospital. “All theses viruses are back, and they are flourishing all at once,” said Dr. Jessica Prince, medical director of the pediatrics emergency department at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital. “We are seeing children getting ...
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
5 deaths related to Tropical Storm Nicole confirmed by Florida MEC
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida District Medical Examiners Commission reported five deaths related to Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a news release. The deaths attributed to Nicole were confirmed by the MEC. Four people died in Orange County and one person was reported dead in Duval County. Nicole...
RSV cases continue to rise into the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ahead of the holiday season, multiple respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Right now, health officials say they are dealing with patients impacted by COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Doctors are warning during the holidays, cases of infections like RSV could likely continue to spike.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
Two Tampa General Hospital Surgery Centers Named to Newsweek’s Best List
The Surgery Center at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Brandon Healthplex at 10740 Palm River Road in Tampa and the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani at 13330 USF Laurel Drive have been named to Newsweek’s list of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023. This marks the third consecutive year that both Florida centers are on the list (the Center at Morsani was included in 2021 under its former name, the USF Ambulatory Surgery Center).
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
If you’ve noticed an uptick in pests lately, you may have the storm to thank
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
Get ready to gear up for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19
TAMPA, Fla. — Join 10 Tampa Bay and thousands of others for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19!. The event has something for everyone, including a 10K, 5K, 1K and Kid’s Dash. All the activities take place in and around Amalie Arena’s Ford Thunder Alley in downtown Tampa.
Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations
If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida schools steeped in propaganda, not education
With the past week’s distractions of the midterm elections and another hurricane, you may have missed Florida’s first annual Victims of Communism Day. You probably thought Nov. 7 was already fully committed with National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, National Cancer Awareness Day and National Hug a Bear Day. (All true.)
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 83-Year-Old Hillsborough County Man, Located Safe
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Silver Alert has been canceled as Mr. Rembert was located. He is safe and uninjured. A Silver Alert was been issued for an 83-year-old man missing out of Hillsborough County. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Herbert
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas
DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
Tampa Bay counties monitoring increase in RSV cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties are seeing an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their communities, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The increased cases are being monitored in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties, according to the FDOH in...
Florida's Safest Cities
Florida is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The official seal of Florida, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Flying home for the holidays? It'll cost you more this year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People still looking to book trips home to visit family or take a vacation during the holidays need to act fast and prepare for sticker shock. Airline executives say that based on bookings, they expect huge demand for flights over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. Travel experts say the best deals for airfares and hotels are already gone.
