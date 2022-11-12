ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida children getting hit with a tsunami of viruses. How bad will it get?

Florida children are getting hit with a slew of viruses that nearly vanished during the pandemic, and some illnesses that normally would be mild are sending kids to the hospital. “All theses viruses are back, and they are flourishing all at once,” said Dr. Jessica Prince, medical director of the pediatrics emergency department at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital. “We are seeing children getting ...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

RSV cases continue to rise into the holidays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ahead of the holiday season, multiple respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Right now, health officials say they are dealing with patients impacted by COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Doctors are warning during the holidays, cases of infections like RSV could likely continue to spike.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two Tampa General Hospital Surgery Centers Named to Newsweek’s Best List

The Surgery Center at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Brandon Healthplex at 10740 Palm River Road in Tampa and the TGH Surgery Center at Morsani at 13330 USF Laurel Drive have been named to Newsweek’s list of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023. This marks the third consecutive year that both Florida centers are on the list (the Center at Morsani was included in 2021 under its former name, the USF Ambulatory Surgery Center).
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Get ready to gear up for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19

TAMPA, Fla. — Join 10 Tampa Bay and thousands of others for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19!. The event has something for everyone, including a 10K, 5K, 1K and Kid’s Dash. All the activities take place in and around Amalie Arena’s Ford Thunder Alley in downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations

If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
MIAMI, FL
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas

DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
DAVENPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay counties monitoring increase in RSV cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties are seeing an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their communities, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The increased cases are being monitored in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties, according to the FDOH in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Terry Mansfield

Florida's Safest Cities

Florida is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The official seal of Florida, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Flying home for the holidays? It'll cost you more this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People still looking to book trips home to visit family or take a vacation during the holidays need to act fast and prepare for sticker shock. Airline executives say that based on bookings, they expect huge demand for flights over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. Travel experts say the best deals for airfares and hotels are already gone.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
