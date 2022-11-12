ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Parents of college student killed over summer relive memories after recent shooting

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sB1y_0j83UJvw00

The recent news of a college student who was killed in a shooting raised tragic memories for the parents of a young man who was also shot to death in Statesville over the summer.

Kareen Stevenson Jr. was an athlete at his high school in Statesville. He went on to attend Central University in Ohio.

“With his sports, he left it all out there on the field,” said his father Kareen Stevenson Sr.

“So he took all honors classes when he was in high school and when he got to college, he was on the dean’s list,” said LaBraina Phillips, Stevenson’s mother.

He was shot and killed on June 13 inside a vehicle at Fifth Street and Newbern Avenue in Statesville.

“(I) got woke up out of my sleep like two hours before I had to go to work,” Stevenson Sr. said. “She said, ‘Your son got shot.’”

“I miss my son,” Phillips said. “I mean, it’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him.”

Stevenson grew up with Kaneycha Turner. She was also an athlete, attending college at North Carolina A&T.

She was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Oct. 25.

“Her mom text me and said, ‘They did it to my baby too,’” Stevenson Sr. said.

“All these young people, good young people that are trying to do stuff with their life, they are leaving this world and ain’t nobody doing nothing about it,” Phillips said.

Channel 9 is waiting to hear back from police in Statesville for an update in Stevenson Jr.’s case.

VIDEO: Woman describes events when best friend was shot, killed in Greensboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1212XN_0j83UJvw00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say

SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men accused of murder in a fatal robbery from 1992 are now in custody in Iredell County, Statesville Police announced this week. The charges stem from an alleged robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. Police say Willie Gene Allison and Michael Scott, III, were both shot and killed during the robbery, and a third man was shot but survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

High Point police SUV stolen while being repaired found in Winston-Salem, 3 stolen Dodge Challengers still at-large, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point unmarked police vehicle was stolen while undergoing repairs on Saturday morning. Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 a.m. The SUV was eventually […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
People

N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
LEXINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy