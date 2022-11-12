Parents of college student killed over summer relive memories after recent shooting

The recent news of a college student who was killed in a shooting raised tragic memories for the parents of a young man who was also shot to death in Statesville over the summer.

Kareen Stevenson Jr. was an athlete at his high school in Statesville. He went on to attend Central University in Ohio.

“With his sports, he left it all out there on the field,” said his father Kareen Stevenson Sr.

“So he took all honors classes when he was in high school and when he got to college, he was on the dean’s list,” said LaBraina Phillips, Stevenson’s mother.

He was shot and killed on June 13 inside a vehicle at Fifth Street and Newbern Avenue in Statesville.

“(I) got woke up out of my sleep like two hours before I had to go to work,” Stevenson Sr. said. “She said, ‘Your son got shot.’”

“I miss my son,” Phillips said. “I mean, it’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him.”

Stevenson grew up with Kaneycha Turner. She was also an athlete, attending college at North Carolina A&T.

She was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Oct. 25.

“Her mom text me and said, ‘They did it to my baby too,’” Stevenson Sr. said.

“All these young people, good young people that are trying to do stuff with their life, they are leaving this world and ain’t nobody doing nothing about it,” Phillips said.

Channel 9 is waiting to hear back from police in Statesville for an update in Stevenson Jr.’s case.

VIDEO: Woman describes events when best friend was shot, killed in Greensboro

©2022 Cox Media Group