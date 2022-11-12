Read full article on original website
Related
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
WTVC
President Biden suspends federal student loan forgiveness applications after judge ruling
On August 24th, President Biden announced that tens of millions of Americans would be eligible for student-loan-forgiveness of up to 20 thousand dollars if they received a Pell Grant. Since then about 26 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness. Now that program has been suspended following a federal judge's rejection.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’
Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
The federal judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is playing 'politics instead of actually following the law,' Elizabeth Warren says
Student-loan relief is officially blocked following a ruling from a Texas federal judge. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed the decision as "politics."
Who is the Fort Worth judge who blocked Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program?
A Fort Worth judge is the latest to strike down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.
White House Announces Student Loan Forgiveness
Jim Tankersley, New York Times White House correspondent, joins Cheddar News to discuss the Biden Administration's new student loan forgiveness program. Tankersley helps break down how we got to this point after a year and a half of internal deliberation in the West Wing.
Student-loan borrowers could see their debt canceled 'in the next two weeks,' Biden says — but the fate of the relief still sits in a conservative court
"We're going to win that case," Biden said of a court pausing student debt forgiveness. He says debt could be forgiven in as soon as two weeks.
The Biden Administration Is Appealing After A Judge Ordered It To End The Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
The Trump-appointed judge called President Biden's student loan forgiveness program "one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority" in the country's history.
Federal judge strikes down Biden’s student debt relief program
Trump appointee in Texas declares the program unconstitutional.
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
What To Know Now That Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Has Been Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge surprised many by striking down the student debt relief program late on Thursday. Here’s why he did that and what might happen next to revive it.
Will Midterm Elections Impact Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Initiative?
Two days after the midterm elections, it is still too close to call which party will take leadership of Congress. If the Republicans take both the U.S. Senate and the House majority, President Biden's...
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says
A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
WMAZ
Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
UPDATE (11/11/22): A U.S. district court judge in Texas sided with plaintiffs in Brown v. U.S. Department of Education on Nov. 10, declaring the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional. The Biden administration is appealing the ruling, which will take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals. The story remains as published below.
Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted
WASHINGTON — Late Thursday a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, ruling that the program is unlawful, in a blow to 16 million student debt borrowers already approved for relief. The U.S. Department of Education now is no longer accepting applications...
Biden Administration appealing federal judge’s ruling over debt forgiveness
Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold.
Comments / 0