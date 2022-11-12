ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’

Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
White House Announces Student Loan Forgiveness

Jim Tankersley, New York Times White House correspondent, joins Cheddar News to discuss the Biden Administration's new student loan forgiveness program. Tankersley helps break down how we got to this point after a year and a half of internal deliberation in the West Wing.
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says

A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

UPDATE (11/11/22): A U.S. district court judge in Texas sided with plaintiffs in Brown v. U.S. Department of Education on Nov. 10, declaring the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional. The Biden administration is appealing the ruling, which will take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals. The story remains as published below.
