ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks unable to complete comeback in 121-109 loss to 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks went on the road Saturday evening looking for their second consecutive victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who they beat at home on Thursday. The Hawks were unable to get the win vs. the Sixers this time around, losing by a score of 121-109. The 76ers got out...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98

PHILADELPHIA -- — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
peachtreehoops.com

ATL and 29: A Philly Split

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops examine a pair of games for the Atlanta Hawks against Philadelphia. What went right in one game and wrong in the other?. Should AJ Griffin play more?. What will it take to Trae Young clicking?. ATL and 29: A Pachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Sixers seek vengeance and clarity against Atlanta Hawks

It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2022-2023 NBA season thus far. While Eastern Conference powerhouses in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics continue to assert their dominance on the league and new dark-horse contenders in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks join them atop the standings, the Sixers have faltered, dwelling much closer to the basement of the league than the ceiling.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance

Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid goes OFF and makes history in the process

The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to an inconsistent start this season, but their record isn’t as bad as it could be because they have Joel Embiid. The Sixers got a big win on Sunday against one of the top teams in the NBA this season in the Utah Jazz and it was Embiid who put the team on his back to carry them to victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy