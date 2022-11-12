Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid's 59 Points Against The Utah Jazz Is More Than Ben Simmons' Point Total For The Season
Joel Embiid scored 59 points in one night against the Utah Jazz and surpassed Ben Simmons' point total for the entire season.
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
peachtreehoops.com
Hawks unable to complete comeback in 121-109 loss to 76ers
The Atlanta Hawks went on the road Saturday evening looking for their second consecutive victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who they beat at home on Thursday. The Hawks were unable to get the win vs. the Sixers this time around, losing by a score of 121-109. The 76ers got out...
ESPN
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA -- — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
peachtreehoops.com
ATL and 29: A Philly Split
Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops examine a pair of games for the Atlanta Hawks against Philadelphia. What went right in one game and wrong in the other?. Should AJ Griffin play more?. What will it take to Trae Young clicking?. ATL and 29: A Pachtree...
Yardbarker
Sixers seek vengeance and clarity against Atlanta Hawks
It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2022-2023 NBA season thus far. While Eastern Conference powerhouses in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics continue to assert their dominance on the league and new dark-horse contenders in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks join them atop the standings, the Sixers have faltered, dwelling much closer to the basement of the league than the ceiling.
Yardbarker
76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
ESPN
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers’ win
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
Joel Embiid goes OFF and makes history in the process
The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to an inconsistent start this season, but their record isn’t as bad as it could be because they have Joel Embiid. The Sixers got a big win on Sunday against one of the top teams in the NBA this season in the Utah Jazz and it was Embiid who put the team on his back to carry them to victory.
Joel Embiid reveals concerning shoulder issue after dominant performance in Sixers win vs. Hawks
PHILADELPHIA – Amid a ton of frustrations surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s nice to remember that they still have Joel Embiid. The big man dominated the Atlanta Hawks to the tune of 42 points on 14-25 shooting, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in a 121-109 Sixers win.
