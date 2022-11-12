ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

All three House Democrats win reelection in Nevada

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
All three House Democrats from Nevada are projected to win reelection, beating back Republican challengers in a series of competitive races.

The Associated Press called the three Nevada races for Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee within minutes of each other on Friday night.

The trio of wins comes as Democrats continue to perform better than anticipated in this year’s midterm elections. However, Republicans still appear likely to retake control of the House, although by a smaller margin than expected prior to Election Day.

The Silver State produced mixed results for the Democratic Party on Friday, with incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) conceding the gubernatorial race to Republican Joe Lombardo shortly before the AP called the race.

However, the state’s Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican Adam Laxalt remains uncalled and increasingly close, as Cortez Masto has gained on the Republican. Laxalt’s lead was cut to less than 800 votes Friday night in the key race that could determine control of the Senate.

