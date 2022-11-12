ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Murray, Patrick McCaffery combine for 42, Iowa beats NC AT

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvWpW_0j83TW7w00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 22 points and eight rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 21 points and Iowa beat North Carolina A&T 112-71 on Friday night.

McCaffery scored nine points in Iowa’s 14-3 game-opening run and Murray scored during their 11-0 run to close the half for a 52-32 lead. McCaffery and Murray each scored 15 points in the first half, nearly matching N.C A&T’s output.

After N.C. A&T scored first in the second half, Iowa rattled off 16 straight points for a 34-point lead. Murray scored seven points during the run.

Payton Sandfort added 17 points and Filip Rebraca scored 12 for Iowa (2-0). Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is now five wins from 500.

North Carolina A&T (1-1) was led by Kam Woods’ 18 points. Marcus Watson and Demetric Horton each added 16 points, and Austin Johnson had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Iowa plays Seton Hall on Wednesday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. N.C. A&T, which beat Edward Waters 100-61 in its opener, plays at Iowa State on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

