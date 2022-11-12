ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Drexel holds off Old Dominion late in 71-59 win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds and Drexel beat Old Dominion 71-59 on Friday night in the Dragons’ season opener.

Coletrane Washington scored 15 points shooting 4 for 7 from 3-point range for Drexel.

Ben Stanley scored 18 points with six rebounds for ODU.

Luke House made a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining before halftime to give Drexel a 29-28 lead and they led the rest of the game. Washington’s 3 made it 63-49 with 5:23 left before Old Dominion closed within 65-59 on a 10-2 run with 56 seconds left but the Monarchs couldn’t score again.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy