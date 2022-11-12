Read full article on original website
$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents
If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Is It Illegal to Turn Right at This Intersection in Massachusetts?
Let's face it, we drive and commute to work almost every single day. Pretty common in the Berkshires since other means of transportation can be limited or a bit pricey. Sometimes we all forget that driving is a privilege that we earn in our younger years of learning how to drive.
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
Does Massachusetts Make WalletHub’s List For Best Winter Destinations?
Alright, I'll ask you, Berkshire County residents(you do live here, after all), do you think Massachusetts is a good Winter Holiday destination? I think it would be. Lord knows there's plenty to do whether you want to dine, shop, or sleep. Or do all three!. Or perhaps you're the more...
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
Massachusetts Folks are Sure to Load Up on a Popular Food Item This Thanksgiving
As I have mentioned in the past, November is one of my favorite months. Is there anything more relaxing than Massachusetts in November? Don't get me wrong, I love the foliage that October offers in Massachusetts but I also enjoy the post-foliage look of November. Do you agree or am I just one of the weird ones?
$2800 to $4200 available as stimulus payment for millions of Massachusetts residents: Check your eligibility
You could spend this money on your child's education. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices of different items in Massachusetts are nearly 6.5 percent higher than in any other city or county in the United States.
Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?
It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
Jae’s At the Hilton Announces Another New Restaurant in the Berkshires
If you have ever been to Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1032 South Street in Pittsfield, then you already know the type of quality establishment they have, as well as how fantastic their Award Winning Pan-Asian Cuisine is. And now, they have announced that they have another new location coming to the Berkshires.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
MA’s Kids’ Minds Were Blown Over the Most Popular Toy of 1989 (photos)
Nostalgia is something that is on my mind often. I guess that's a sign of getting older. One thing I enjoyed very much as a kid was playing Nintendo, the original. I would spend time in my Cady Street bedroom in North Adams playing such classics as 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Duck Hunt,' 'Galaga' 'T& C Surf Designs' and probably my all-time favorite 'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out' which later was reissued to just 'Punch Out" after the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' got into legal trouble. I still have my Nintendo unit with all of those aforementioned games sitting in my basement in Pittsfield. I'll hook it up every now and then so I can take a trip down memory lane. The unit works great.
Is It Illegal Live in an RV In Massachusetts?
Ever planned on possibly finding a new way to live here in the commonwealth? Here we cover the question that seems to get asked a lot if it's illegal or not to live in an RV here in the Baystate. Especially now that cooler weather is here, and everyone already misses camping.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
Your Vehicle Will Fail A Massachusetts Inspection Test For This
I remember when I inherited my father's 2003 Toyota Tundra. Getting it ready for the road was a bit of a challenge due to the fact that it need some work including some specific to having it pass Massachusetts inspection. The fact that it had an exhaust problem with oxygen...
Yes, It’s Illegal Not To Have This On Your House In Massachusetts
I was on a jog this morning and during my normal looking around at the neighborhood houses, I came across a home that had their address displayed in massively sized numbers on their front door. I was like, wow, there is no mistaking what this guy's house number is!. So,...
New Brewery in the Berkshires Gives Update On Progress and Opening
It's always exciting to see a new business make its way to the Berkshires. There is one that has made its way here, but is still in the process of getting some things lined up before it can officially open up. That new business happens to be the newest brewery to come to the Berkshires.
