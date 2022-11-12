ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents

If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?

It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
MA’s Kids’ Minds Were Blown Over the Most Popular Toy of 1989 (photos)

Nostalgia is something that is on my mind often. I guess that's a sign of getting older. One thing I enjoyed very much as a kid was playing Nintendo, the original. I would spend time in my Cady Street bedroom in North Adams playing such classics as 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Duck Hunt,' 'Galaga' 'T& C Surf Designs' and probably my all-time favorite 'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out' which later was reissued to just 'Punch Out" after the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' got into legal trouble. I still have my Nintendo unit with all of those aforementioned games sitting in my basement in Pittsfield. I'll hook it up every now and then so I can take a trip down memory lane. The unit works great.
Is It Illegal Live in an RV In Massachusetts?

Ever planned on possibly finding a new way to live here in the commonwealth? Here we cover the question that seems to get asked a lot if it's illegal or not to live in an RV here in the Baystate. Especially now that cooler weather is here, and everyone already misses camping.
