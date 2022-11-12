Nostalgia is something that is on my mind often. I guess that's a sign of getting older. One thing I enjoyed very much as a kid was playing Nintendo, the original. I would spend time in my Cady Street bedroom in North Adams playing such classics as 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Duck Hunt,' 'Galaga' 'T& C Surf Designs' and probably my all-time favorite 'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out' which later was reissued to just 'Punch Out" after the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' got into legal trouble. I still have my Nintendo unit with all of those aforementioned games sitting in my basement in Pittsfield. I'll hook it up every now and then so I can take a trip down memory lane. The unit works great.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO