ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Noose Found at Obama Presidential Center Construction Site

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6dvI_0j83RU9E00
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The Chicago worksite of The Obama Presidential Center was shut down Thursday after a noose was discovered on the site.

The group overseeing construction, Lakeside Alliance, says operations were halted after “an act of hate was discovered at the project site.”

The Obama Foundation released a statement saying they notified authorities.

“This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce,”

The Obama Presidential Center was first announced in 2015, when the Barack Obama Foundation officially said Chicago’s South Side would be home to the project.

A $100K reward is being offered to help find who was responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0j83RU9E00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX26

A 'shameless act of cowardice and hate.' Noose found at site of Obama presidential library

WASHINGTON (TND) — Construction work on the site of Barack Obama’s presidential center in Chicago halted Thursday after a noose was discovered at the project site. Lakeside Alliance, the construction team building the center, condemned the display as a “shameless act of cowardice and hate.” “We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite,” the Alliance said in an email statement. “Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during sitewide meetings. We are suspending all operations on-site in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Trump ‘turned off’ the suburbs

TGIF, Illinois. On this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who have served. Illinois Republicans are joining a growing chorus blaming Donald Trump for the huge losses that prevented any kind of Republican wave on Tuesday. "Illinois voters rejected us," Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told Illinois Public...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Voters oppose cutting down thousands of trees in Jackson Park and South Shore for Obama Center, golf project

Residents of Chicago’s South Side overwhelmingly voted to oppose the removal of thousands of trees because of construction around the Obama Presidential Center and a proposed golf course project. The nonbinding referendum was added to the ballot in seven precincts through the efforts of Save Jackson Park, a group that advocates for the park and South Shore Cultural Center Park. This group is ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

US Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia running for mayor of Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after he easily won reelection to Congress, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced on Thursday that he will join an already crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she runs for a second term. Garcia has for years made known his desire to lead Chicago and he ran unsuccessfully against Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015 in the city’s first runoff election. He instantly becomes one of the leading contenders in the 2023 race thanks to his popularity as a congressman and a history that includes time as an alderman on the City Council and as a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners. If elected, the 66-year-old Garcia, a native of Mexico who arrived in Chicago when he was 9 years old, would become the first Latino mayor of the nation’s third largest city. Garcia was first elected to Congress in 2018 to represent Illinois’ 4th Congressional District, which covers Chicago’s Southwest and Northwest sides and includes parts of some western suburbs. He takes on a mayor whom he helped get elected when he endorsed her in a runoff against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
CHICAGO, IL
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy