Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Says She Was Whipped With a Belt (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke is once again opening up about domestic violence. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new Red Table Talk, the Dancing With the Stars pro shares a story from her high school days. "Not to get too graphic, but in high school -- I'll never forget, the person I...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Cher, 76, Insists Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, Treats Her 'Like A Queen': 'We're Happy'
She believes in love — no matter the age gap! Just days after OK! reported on Cher and music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards' romantic outing, the iconic singer confirmed the two are indeed in a relationship. On Sunday, November 6, the star simply posted a photo of her new...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dragged For Giving Matt Hardy Brain Damage
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling business, having constantly reinvented himself over the years. Due to his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling world, his opinion is taken seriously. Still, Hardy’s recent stint in AEW has some worried about how Tony Khan booked him. Matt...
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
digitalspy.com
Come Dine with Me tributes pour in after contestant dies
Come Dine with Me revealed the tragic passing of contestant Nicholas Blything at the end of yesterday's (November 4) episode. Aged just 36, Blything actually died on June 15 this year, with a funeral notice going up online confirming its attendance details in the summer. Donations in Nicholas's honour are...
