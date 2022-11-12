Read full article on original website
Related
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
The nation's last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs' lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down about 10,000 votes from a day earlier. Lake has never led in the race but insists that she'll take the lead as early ballots dropped off at polling places are added to the tally. She won a majority of the 99,000 votes reported in Maricopa County on Sunday, but it's not clear if she'll be...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs Extend Lead After Latest Arizona Vote Drop
Arizona Democrats improved their lead in key races after the latest round of votes were counted Wednesday night. Senator Mark Kelly, who is running as the incumbent, now leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 51.4 percent to 46.4 percent, reported CNN and The New York Times. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate
Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
Adrian Fontes wins highly contested secretary of state in Arizona
The former Marine beat Mark Finchem, an ex-member of Oath Keepers militia who was at the Capitol on January 6
'It's looking better for Democrats': See where key Senate races stand right now
CNN's John Berman breaks down where the votes are trending in the Nevada and Arizona Senate races.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Defies Biden With Border Wall Made of Shipping Containers
At the mouth of a valley in the Huachuca Mountains, on the northern side of the U.S.-Mexico border, the governor of Arizona is picking a fight with the ghost of Theodore Roosevelt. On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey began dropping the first of thousands of shipping containers along a 10-mile stretch...
WKRG
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
Voters Rejected Wackjobs and Rewarded Competence in State Elections
“All politics is local,” former House Speaker Tip O’Neill famously declared and rarely was that more true than in Tuesday’s midterm elections. For all the focus on high-profile Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia and the still undecided race for the House, races for governor and local state officers provided perhaps the most compelling insight into the mood of the American people—a preference for competence over intense partisanship.While all the votes still need to be counted, it appears that only one sitting governor lost their seat—Democrat Steve Sisolak in Nevada. In Massachusetts and Maryland, two seats flipped as voters went...
Kari Lake hammers Hobbs for recusal refusal, says it creates 'problems' in close Arizona governor race
Gubernatorial Republican candidate for Arizona Kari Lake says the refusal by her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, to recuse herself has generated "problems" as their close contest has yet to be called days after Election Day.
WKRG
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Democratic control of the U.S. Senate was settled Saturday when Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won reelection, but the U.S. House majority is still in question. Let’s see where things stand. WHY HASN’T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF THE HOUSE YET?. It’s simple: Neither party has yet...
Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns,...
Comments / 0