Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening.
Cortez Masto holds 1-point lead over Laxalt in Nevada: poll
Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) holds a 1-point lead in her reelection bid over Republican Adam Laxalt, according to a new Suffolk University-USA Today poll. The poll, released on Tuesday, found Cortez Masto garnered the support of 45 percent of likely voters, compared to Laxalt’s 44 percent — a statistic well within the survey’s margin of error.
Nevada Senate race: Laxalt lead over Cortez Masto shrinks after latest vote count update
Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt's lead over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has shrunk to fewer than 9,000 votes as officials are still counting mail-in ballots in the state's largest counties. The latest updates from Clark and Washoe counties have put Laxalt just 8,988 votes over Cortez Masto, less than...
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race narrows to under 800 votes
Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance. Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about...
MSNBC
Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada
NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Nov. 13, 2022.
Democrat Susie Lee defeats Republican April Becker for Las Vegas congressional seat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents areas south of Las Vegas including Henderson, Boulder City, and parts of unincorporated Clark County. Lee won the seat with 51.56% percentage points against Republican challenger April Becker who had...
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
CNBC
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection over Republican Adam Laxalt, NBC News projects
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race, NBC News projected. The victory is a boost to Democrats in their bid to hold Senate control, as Nevada represented one of the GOP's best chances to pick up a seat. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto,...
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race.Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.Cortez Masto got a 5,000-vote lead over Laxalt after Las Vegas’ Clark County gave an updated vote count late Saturday, and even with some votes from rural counties left to count, her advantage would hold, The Associated Press determined.Since Election Day, Nevada continued to count mail...
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold onto their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House.
Here are the Nevada counties to watch as votes counted in Senate, governor races
Nevada’s high-profile Senate and gubernatorial races remain up in the air, with tens of thousands of ballots to be counted over the next week in key counties that could eat away at GOP leads. The exact number of ballots still to be reported remains unclear. Officials sent mail-in ballots...
Daily Beast
Cortez Masto Fends Off MAGA Foot Soldier in Nevada Triumph
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) has won another term in office, defeating Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a nail-biter contest that allows Democrats to retain control in the Senate. The AP called the race for Cortez Masto late Saturday. Cortez Masto was considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in...
