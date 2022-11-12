Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race.Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.Cortez Masto got a 5,000-vote lead over Laxalt after Las Vegas’ Clark County gave an updated vote count late Saturday, and even with some votes from rural counties left to count, her advantage would hold, The Associated Press determined.Since Election Day, Nevada continued to count mail...

