Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
MLive.com
2022 high school football playoff brackets, with scores and semifinal pairings
A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with early-round results and pairings for 11-player semifinals and 8-player finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here...
MLive.com
What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central
ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from region final games in Michigan
(Please refresh the page to update the feed) The Michigan High School Athletic Association football region championships are here, meaning more trophies will be handed out tonight. This will be the final Friday night of outdoor football for the season as next week’s semifinals will all be played on a Saturday and the Friday after will be Day 1 of championships inside Ford Field.
MLive.com
Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball
ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
MLive.com
Meet the All-SEC high school football teams for the 2022 season
There were more than a few surprises during the Southeastern Conference football season that made this year unlike most. Dexter and Tecumseh rolled to undefeated campaigns in the SEC-Red and SEC-White, respectively, and the top players from both divisions were recognized with all-conference honors this week.
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
MLive.com
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from regional championship playoff games
Lumen Christi hosts Lawton for regional football championship. Lumen Christi players celebrate a touchdown during the MHSAA Division 7 regional championship football game at Lumen Christi High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lumen Christi won the game over Lawton, 7-6.Get Photo. 4 / 56. South Christian vs Whitehall. 5...
Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight
The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department. This all started after the Wolverines beat...
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
MLive.com
5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in
The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Nothing left to lose and high character
EAST LANSING – Make that two straight victories for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 at home against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday to move to .500 on the season. They now need to win one of the last two games in the regular season to become bowl eligible.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM
DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime. The former basketball prodigy and his new teammates came up just short in the end. Hunter Dickinson had 31 points, Terrance Williams scored 18 and Jaelin Llewellyn added 12 points to lift the Wolverines to an 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties.
diehardsport.com
With Michigan Rumblings Swirling, Star Wisconsin RB Shares If He Plans To Transfer
There have been some internet rumblings that Wisconsin star RB Braelon Allen is looking to transfer to Michigan this offseason. Allen, who has followed Mike Hart and several other Michigan members, apparently has no plans to look elsewhere as long as Jim Leonhard is the coach. Allen has almost 1,000...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Michigan will put its undefeated record on the line against Nebraska at Saturday. The Wolverines have major goals for 2022, all of which are still ahead of them. Nebraska was without its first-string quarterback, Casey Thompson, last week, and he won’t play against Michigan either. The Cornhuskers were already big underdogs; this news didn’t help matters.
detroitsportsnation.com
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]
How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
