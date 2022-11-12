ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

2022 high school football playoff brackets, with scores and semifinal pairings

A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with early-round results and pairings for 11-player semifinals and 8-player finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here...
MLive.com

What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central

ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from region final games in Michigan

(Please refresh the page to update the feed) The Michigan High School Athletic Association football region championships are here, meaning more trophies will be handed out tonight. This will be the final Friday night of outdoor football for the season as next week’s semifinals will all be played on a Saturday and the Friday after will be Day 1 of championships inside Ford Field.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball

ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Meet the All-SEC high school football teams for the 2022 season

There were more than a few surprises during the Southeastern Conference football season that made this year unlike most. Dexter and Tecumseh rolled to undefeated campaigns in the SEC-Red and SEC-White, respectively, and the top players from both divisions were recognized with all-conference honors this week.
DEXTER, MI
The Spun

Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department. This all started after the Wolverines beat...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in

The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM

DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime. The former basketball prodigy and his new teammates came up just short in the end. Hunter Dickinson had 31 points, Terrance Williams scored 18 and Jaelin Llewellyn added 12 points to lift the Wolverines to an 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Michigan will put its undefeated record on the line against Nebraska at Saturday. The Wolverines have major goals for 2022, all of which are still ahead of them. Nebraska was without its first-string quarterback, Casey Thompson, last week, and he won’t play against Michigan either. The Cornhuskers were already big underdogs; this news didn’t help matters.
LINCOLN, NE
detroitsportsnation.com

Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]

How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
ANN ARBOR, MI

