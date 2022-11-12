ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Brookline

By Erika Stanish
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Brookline on Friday.

Allegheny County 911 says the crash happened in the parking lot of Cogo's on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. The call came in around 9 p.m.

Police and EMS were called to the scene. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the driver of a vehicle crashed into two parked cars.

KDKA-TV was told that surveillance video shows the driver of the car coming down the hill on Parkfield Street and driving into the parking lot before crashing.

Police are investigating.

