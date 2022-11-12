RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO