WCNC
'Many young people are suffering' | Fourth NC State student dies by suicide, spotlighting mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student has died from an apparent suicide. It happened on Thursday and is the fourth suicide on campus so far this school year. It comes one week after NC State’s first wellness day, a day without classes to give students time to focus on their mental health.
tribpapers.com
Supporting North Carolina Veterans
Fayetteville – For Air Force veteran Lane Dyer, giving back to the veteran community is more than just a job; it’s a passion. “We have come so far in our efforts to support veterans and their families,” said Dyer, North Carolina’s state director of Veterans’ Employment and Training Services. “The transition and career services available to transitioning service members and veterans are vast and dynamic.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman hits Fast Play jackpot, scores more than $200k win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big jackpot win by a Wayne County woman. Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. At the time Taylor purchased...
Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
Women charged with harboring North Carolina double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Lawndale Street in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the...
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
Troopers: 94-year-old woman dies in head-on crash near North Carolina airport
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a 94-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a head-on crash near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
WITN
Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
WRAL
Durham woman linked to scheme involving synthetic marijuana that's killed inmates across US
DURHAM, N.C. — A synthetic marijuana drug is linked to prison deaths nationwide. This week, we’re learning a woman in Durham is accused of operating a scheme, sending the same drug to inmates around the country. Many people have died nationwide from a synthetic marijuana drug known as...
cbs17
Fayetteville homeless ordinance beginning Monday has some worried about what’s in store for the future
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some who make up Fayetteville’s homeless population could receive citations starting Monday. This as the city gets ready to enforce its new homeless encampment ordinance. Earlier this summer, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of City Council voted 8 to 2 in favor of...
Police: 2 North Carolina gang felons caught, guns confiscated
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
cbs17
‘This guy needs to be in jail’: Police ask for help finding thief who assaulted Hillsborough Home Depot worker
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway. Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several...
Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
Egg prices soar as farmers battle inflation, avian flu
NASHVILLE, N.C. — The demand for eggs remains high as consumers search for an affordable protein source. However, avian flu outbreaks across the country have stunted the supply of eggs. Egg farmers have also faced rising costs for fuel, labor, materials and feed for their hens. “The last three...
cbs17
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
Fayetteville residents shocked after woman thrown from third-floor balcony; suspect in custody
A Fayetteville community is horrified after a domestic disturbance turned violent, leaving a woman critically injured and a man behind bars.
North Carolina dentist sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud, ordered to pay $235K+ after pleading guilty
A Durham dentist has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
