ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tribpapers.com

Supporting North Carolina Veterans

Fayetteville – For Air Force veteran Lane Dyer, giving back to the veteran community is more than just a job; it’s a passion. “We have come so far in our efforts to support veterans and their families,” said Dyer, North Carolina’s state director of Veterans’ Employment and Training Services. “The transition and career services available to transitioning service members and veterans are vast and dynamic.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Egg prices soar as farmers battle inflation, avian flu

NASHVILLE, N.C. — The demand for eggs remains high as consumers search for an affordable protein source. However, avian flu outbreaks across the country have stunted the supply of eggs. Egg farmers have also faced rising costs for fuel, labor, materials and feed for their hens. “The last three...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy