Holladay resident captures exploding meteor on camera

HOLLADAY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — For the second time in a month, a Utah resident has captured a meteor in the act of exploding in the atmosphere as it hurtles toward Earth.

The video was sent in by Jessica Zander, and NASA Solar System Ambassador Patrick Wiggins confirmed it was indeed a falling meteor.

“Or, more correctly, it was a bolide , which is basically a large fireball that explodes,” said Wiggins.

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), a bolide generally has the brightness of the full moon when it explodes. While meteors falling through Earth’s atmosphere are actually quite common, they’re not always easy to see.

“Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day,” states the group’s website. “The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight. Those that occur at night also stand little chance of being detected due to the relatively low numbers of persons out to notice them.”

Zander’s video is the second within a month to capture a Utah meteorite. Taylor Ohn of Lindon captured a similar, though smaller, fireball while driving home in early November.

