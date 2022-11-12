Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 1, Day: 16, Year: 53. (Month: one; Day: sixteen; Year: fifty-three) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Health Matters: High-tech simulators let Nebraska health professionals hone their skills
OMAHA -- When a cardiologist wanted to work with a manufacturer to develop and test a new type of stent for large heart arteries, a team of visualization experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's high-tech simulation center created a 3D model of an artery. After the so-called Megatron...
North Platte Telegraph
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraskalegislative race
LINCOLN — It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
North Platte Telegraph
Business survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off
OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”
North Platte Telegraph
Water leak at State Penitentiary may disrupt operations for a year or two
LINCOLN — A burst water line at the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary caused worse damage than originally thought and may disrupt inmate housing for a year or two, state officials said Friday. The water leak filled a basement mechanical room with 9 feet of water and left behind mud...
Comments / 0