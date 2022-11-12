ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

‘Look like they’re working for NASCAR’: Tesla camera catches tire thieves in action

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWb47_0j83Ng4s00

Tesla camera catches tire thieves in action: ‘Look like they’re working for NASCAR’ In a video released by the police, the thieves can be seen grabbing a car jack, lifting the Corvette as its alarm triggers. (NCD)

SOUTH LAKE, Texas — A Tesla was parked in the perfect location to record three brazen thieves stealing a tire from a Corvette in broad daylight.

According to a social media post by the South Lake Police Department, a car with three masked men pulled up next to a Corvette in a Texas shopping center parking lot on Nov. 3 around 1:39 p.m.

The thieves can be seen in the video grabbing a car jack from the trunk of their black Dodge Charger and placing it under the white Corvette. As they were lifting the car, the Corvette’s alarm was triggered, sending the thieves into high gear.

“The three look like they’re working for NASCAR with the speed and practice of their theft,” the South Lake Police Department said in the description of the YouTube video of the incident.

The thieves removed the $700 wheel and slipped away less than a minute after arriving.

Police said they ran the license plate, but are asking for help from their community to help identify the thieves.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Two historic planes collide at Dallas air show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. At a Veterans Day air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, two historic planes crashed midair. It was not clear how many people were aboard each plane. The pilots for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show are usually volunteers, often...
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS — (AP) — A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said Sunday that one of the key questions for investigators is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact.
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS — (AP) — Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, identified the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dozens of Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning. Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
COPPELL, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating homicide at Royse City home

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
ROYSE CITY, TX
TODAY.com

Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show

Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
DALLAS, TX
tcu360.com

TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested

TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Wings Over Dallas' Speaks Out Following Fatal Airshow Crash

As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, we’re learning more about the organizations involved with the show. Commemorative Air Force ‘Wings Over Dallas’ put on the Veterans Day airshow. We’ve discovered this isn’t the first time one of their events made headlines. For...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Electric cars pose new challenge for North Texas first responders

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With an electric revolution underway, more cars on the road these days have no engine, no exhaust pipe, and no gas tank. It's posing a new challenge for first responders who may not be familiar with the mechanics of an electric vehicle."I think it's kind of an afterthought sometimes of how first responders are going to handle those situations with vehicle fires, extrications," said Robert Rich, a Garland firefighter.To familiarize emergency workers with what they may encounter, General Motors this week is offering them free training in North Texas, and more than a hundred firefighters have already...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Accused of Crime Spree Including Two Murders

Garrett Hamilton, 29, is accused of perpetrating an eight-day crime spree, resulting in three counts of aggravated robbery and charges for two homicides, one in Dallas and the other in Cedar Hill. The first murder Hamilton is accused of committing was the killing of Clarence Howard, 48. On October 25...
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
91K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy