Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan Returns With Viking Raiders During WWE SmackDown
Sarah Logan was one of the many WWE stars that were shown the door two years ago as a result of budget cuts. Tonight, Sarah Logan returned to WWE with a new gimmick. Sarah Logan returned to WWE moments before Zelina Vega’s match with B-Fab. Sarah Logan’s presence caused a distraction, allowing The Viking Raiders to storm the ring and attack Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and The Hit Row.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Usos make history, Survivor Series WarGames takes shape
The Usos will officially become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history by the time Monday Night Raw rolls around. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso turned back the New Day on Friday's episode of SmackDown and now look ahead to Survivor Series WarGames. New Day held the record for...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
ringsidenews.com
Trish Stratus Cuts Up With Mickie James In Reunion Video
Trish Stratus is considered one of the most vital female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. She is truly a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. Stratus and Mickie James also had a wholesome reunion recently. Trish Stratus has...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon
Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
ringsidenews.com
Abadon Injured During Indie Pro Wrestling Event
Abadon has been an excellent resource for All Elite Wrestling. The Living Dead Girl signed in 2020 with the up-and-coming promotion, and has majorly got time during AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. Now, it appears she hit quite a roadblock. Abadon was in a AEW Women’s Title match with...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
ringsidenews.com
Parker Boudreaux Is Victim Of Hit-And-Run Accident
Parker Boudreaux used to compete on NXT 2.0 under the ring name Harland, he was released this year and now he is signed with AEW. However, this time, a mishap that happened to Parker caused him to make headlines. Recently, Parker Boudreaux revealed that he had been engaged in a hit-and-run accident.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms More Matches For Next Episode Of NXT
This Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT promises to be an exciting one. Two major title matches were announced for the night. Shawn Michaels will also appear to issue a statement regarding the WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The first of two title matches will see Bron Breakker defend...
Yardbarker
Championship match and more announced for Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has started to announce things for Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Title against Finn Balor on the show. This comes after an angle that took place on this past Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Also, a Miz TV segment will take place...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy
Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
Comments / 0