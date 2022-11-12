Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. Our cold front has since passed over us, but a lingering wave of moisture continues to move over us. Let’s get to it. As temps...
fox56news.com
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati. This weekend was the 19th Annual Sharing Thanksgiving Basket Brigade event hosted by God's Food Pantry. Hundreds of volunteers came out to box up food for a good cause. Morning weather forecast: 11/14/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Finally some sunshine.
WKYT 27
God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
Estill County EMA: Rain was much needed to extinguish widespread wildfires
Although fires were reported to be contained Thursday in Estill County and Ravenna, where hundreds of acres were ablaze, there was still a lot of work to be done to get the inside of the perimeter under control.
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
fox56news.com
Police investigate Darby Creek Road homicide
Authorities responded Saturday morning to shots fired on Darby Creek Road. They located 34-year-old William Edwards, who had been shot. he later died in the hospital. There is no suspect at this time. Police investigate Darby Creek Road homicide. Authorities responded Saturday morning to shots fired on Darby Creek Road....
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WKYT 27
‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident. Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to...
fox56news.com
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
To save or not to save cord blood. The answer is not so simple. For decades, doctors have put the precious resource to good use, most commonly, to treat patients needing a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth …. To...
spectrumnews1.com
Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
fox56news.com
Cuts for confidence: Lexington organizations partner to provide cuts for foster children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A local organization and hair school is serving foster children and families — with scissors and clippers. It’s called the Waymaker Project just like the saying “if there’s a will there’s a way. The Sunrise Children’s will provide care and hope for families and a beauty school to provide the tools to make it happen.
WKYT 27
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
fox56news.com
Attorney defending mural at Grant Middle School
The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022) The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022)
fox56news.com
Scott County reporting multiple scam calls
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant number of scam calls circling through their citizens. Sgt. Robert Tackett told FOX 56 multiple callers have called and said they are being contacted by individuals using actual employee names from the sheriff’s office. The individuals being called said they were told they missed jury duty and owe money to be paid immediately.
fox56news.com
34-year-old man dead in Darby Creek Road homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed William L. Edwards, 34, died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 2:49 a.m. from his gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office said Edwards was shot multiple times. Lexington police are investigating a homicide that...
fox56news.com
Ale-8-One auctions off custom kicks to benefit eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Ale-8-One is dipping its toe into the custom sneaker game. The company introduced the custom kicks that are up for auction on Wednesday called “Ale-8-Ones.” The three pairs of sneakers in sizes 11, 11.5, and 12 were designed in Lexington by Billy Hobbs at True Blue Customs, who has been creating custom footwear since 2012.
Comments / 0