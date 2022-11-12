Read full article on original website
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland
Browns guard Wyatt Teller disappointed after he leaves Sunday’s game: ‘I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller wanted to be out the for his teammates on Sunday. “I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there,” he said following Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.
What we learned from Giants' 24-16 win over Texans
The New York Giants improved to 7-2 on the season with a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are a few things we learned in Week 10. Dexter Lawrence is something special. The 17th overall selection in the...
Browns make flurry of roster moves on heels of matchup vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins tomorrow, looking to continue to climb back from a 2-5 start. After a Halloween win over the Cincinnati Bengals, they now look to make it two in a row against the Dolphins in South Beach. On the eve of...
Draymond Green heaps praise upon Cavs frontcourt: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Warriors included a lot of the same old tropes from a Cleveland vs. Golden State matchup, but there was a new twist at the end. Cantankerous forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Cleveland’s young frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan...
Donovan Mitchell shoulders blame for Cleveland Cavaliers’ late-game failures as road trip exposes flaws
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Cleveland Cavaliers left the Chase Center and bussed back to the team hotel for a night of shuteye before an early Saturday morning flight back home, there was an undeniable feeling -- aside from the fury over a couple more unfavorable late-game no-calls. The Cavs...
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?
Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Report: Green Bay Packers hire ex-Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant
The Green Bay Packers have reportedly drawn from within the division to bolster their coaching staff as the team looks to pull its way out of an early season tailspin. ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Monday morning reported that Green Bay has hired former Detroit Lions defensive backs coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, who was fired from his post following the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Week 8.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the Milwaukee Bucks made calls to teams about Grayson Allen.
What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
Jacoby Brissett: Cowboys were ‘crazy’ for letting Amari Cooper go and ‘trust me, they want him there now’
MIAMI — As Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper head back to their native South Florida to face the Dolphins on Sunday, Brissett is scratching his head over how the Cowboys tossed Cooper on the scrap heap and gave him away to the Browns for almost nothing. “It’s super-confusing why...
South Alabama gets another shot at No. 18 Alabama
The South Alabama Jaguars nearly pulled off an upset against Alabama last year. Now they get another chance, but this
Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat: Cleveland Browns fans call for head coach to be fired
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns are now 3-6 on the season following an ugly 39-17 road loss to the
Giants vs. Texans Week 10 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
The New York Giants (6-2) and Houston Texans (1-6-1) square off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 10. Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
Lions rule out WR Reynolds, list two starting defenders as questionable
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' injury report shrunk significantly this week, but the team will still be without one key player after ruling out wide receiver Josh Reynolds. He's continuing to deal with a lingering back injury. Reynolds has been one of Detroit's more productive pass catchers this...
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Houston Texans will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Giants prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston...
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Skill-position players help spur comeback vs. Bears
Chicago — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following their 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff fought through some early struggles with the blitz, which included a pair of batted passes and eating an unnecessary sack in the red zone, playing efficiently while leading a trio of lengthy scoring drives. None was more impressive than the 91-yard march late in the fourth quarter that gave the Lions the lead. Facing third-and-eight, he fired a perfect pass to Tom Kennedy, hitting the receiver in stride across the middle for a 44-yard gain that led to the go-ahead touchdown two snaps later.
Niyo: With stirring comeback, Lions may have gained more than a win
Chicago — From takeoff to landing, the flight home from to Detroit takes less than an hour. But Sunday afternoon, for the first time in his career with the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff sounded genuinely disappointed about that. “This is one where you wish the plane ride was a...
Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Cowboys are a 2-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Cowboys are -125 on the moneyline in the game. The Vikings are +105. The over/under for the game is set at...
