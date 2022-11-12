ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Detroit News

Report: Green Bay Packers hire ex-Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly drawn from within the division to bolster their coaching staff as the team looks to pull its way out of an early season tailspin. ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Monday morning reported that Green Bay has hired former Detroit Lions defensive backs coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, who was fired from his post following the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Week 8.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cleveland.com

What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit News

Lions rule out WR Reynolds, list two starting defenders as questionable

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' injury report shrunk significantly this week, but the team will still be without one key player after ruling out wide receiver Josh Reynolds. He's continuing to deal with a lingering back injury. Reynolds has been one of Detroit's more productive pass catchers this...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Skill-position players help spur comeback vs. Bears

Chicago — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following their 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff fought through some early struggles with the blitz, which included a pair of batted passes and eating an unnecessary sack in the red zone, playing efficiently while leading a trio of lengthy scoring drives. None was more impressive than the 91-yard march late in the fourth quarter that gave the Lions the lead. Facing third-and-eight, he fired a perfect pass to Tom Kennedy, hitting the receiver in stride across the middle for a 44-yard gain that led to the go-ahead touchdown two snaps later.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: With stirring comeback, Lions may have gained more than a win

Chicago — From takeoff to landing, the flight home from to Detroit takes less than an hour. But Sunday afternoon, for the first time in his career with the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff sounded genuinely disappointed about that. “This is one where you wish the plane ride was a...
DETROIT, MI
TexansDaily

Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
HOUSTON, TX

