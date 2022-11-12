Read full article on original website
This is sad to hear this , but it’s also very sad to also wonder why the guards aren’t finding this coming into the prison system!?!? If the guards would do their jobs this wouldn’t happen . And I know I’m gonna get hated for saying that , but that stuff doesn’t just grow out of the walls …. It’s brought in by either visitors or might even be a couple corrupt guards . This doesn’t look good and well because it’s Not !!!!
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
houstonherald.com
Texas County ranked third in state in deer harvest
Deer season in Texas County began Saturday with snow that dumped a few inches across a region that produces more deer each year than nearly any county in Missouri. By early Sunday, hunters had killed 949 deer in Texas County. That was third in the state. Hunters in Franklin County...
houstonherald.com
Houston man arrested by state patrol
A Houston man was arrested Friday night on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Kody D. Carter, 27, was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, two charges; felony driving while revoked – third or subsequent offense and misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for failure to appear, four counts.
KYTV
MoDOT wants to widen U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton
Camdenton, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants to widen Route 54 in Camdenton to five lanes between Route 5 and Bumper Hill Road. This is from the center of town to just past Laker Fishing Tackle. The work would also include new curbs, gutters, and other...
KTTS
Ozark County Gets Money For Law Enforcement
(KTTS News) — Ozark County voters have passed a law enforcement sales tax, giving the county another $400,000 dollars to fix the jail, add more deputies and patrols. The sheriff had to cut patrols this summer because of the budget. The extra money will let the county hire more...
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man arrested during execution of high-risk search warrant
A Laclede County man is arrested after authorities serve a high-risk search warrant at a home in Lebanon. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. Christopher Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon, was arrested.
Missouri woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the Silverado at 5:55 p.m. on Highway E three miles south of South Fork.
KYTV
West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after her truck hit several farm animals that had ventured into the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit some cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
How you can get tested using the “Quad Swab” method
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When people start feeling bad, it can be hard to determine whether it’s COVID-19, the flu, or something else. Health leaders are hoping to make pinpointing what’s wrong a little easier. It’s through a new method called “Quad Swab.” One swab can detect COVID-19, RSV, and influenza A & B. People are […]
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Thayer man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions. According to a release […]
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dalton L. Dale, 28, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance, failing to equip trailer with taillamps, failing to display valid plates on a trailer and wearing no seat belt.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident near Manes
Two persons were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle Highway 95 crash near Manes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a northbound 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Jerry G. White, 56, of Jonesboro, Ark., crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Madelynn G. O’Daniel, 26, of Lynchburg.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man sentenced to four years on drug charges
A Camdenton man arrested on drug charges after strange behavior outside a convenience store pleads guilty. Shawn Nett, 47, pleaded down Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of four years in prison and fined $100. In exchange for Nett’s plea, the judge dropped a charge of marijuana possession.
Laclede Record
VICKY JO MYERS
Vicky Jo Myers, 58, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her sons, Eric Myers of Lebanon; Daniel Myers and his wife Nichole of Burlington, Kan.; her sister, Becky Perry and her husband Bobby of Lebanon; her brother, Randy Hildebrand and his wife Cathi of Lebanon; her grandchildren, Cody Myers, Samantha Cook, John Cook, Damon Cook, Abel Myers; her great-grandchild, Rhett Nolan; her nieces and nephews, Matt, Samantha, Angel, Chris, Aaron, and her friend, Clayton Myers of Lebanon.
Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed
LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
Camden County saturation patrol leads to multiple arrests, narcotics seized
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Multiple arrests were made over the weekend during a saturation patrol including ones involving methamphetamine. On November 5, officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Missouri State Highway Patrol performed a saturation patrol— a large number of law enforcement officers patrolling a specific area for a […]
kjluradio.com
Phelps County man arrested after he's found with stolen kayaks and drugs
A Phelps County man is arrested after being caught with stolen kayaks and drugs. Justin Barnwell, 25, of Jerome, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Barnwell has a hearing scheduled for December 13. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the...
myozarksonline.com
UTV’s to Light up Lebanon
On December 9th Downtown Lebanon will feature Christmas on Commercial plus a special event, the “Light Up Lebanon Lighted UTV Parade”. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard invites everyone to participate. My Ozarks Online · Pb11112201rupard. The UTV’s will be required to be decorated in a Christmas theme...
