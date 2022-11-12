ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western US deals with reliability issue possibilities with renewables

By Scripps National
 2 days ago
A group based in the western U.S. said that the growing use of renewable energy will require more effort to maintain reliability.

The group said it will require the western region to increase planning in the coming years, Reuters reported .

The Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) said in the assessment on reliability that planning reserve margins for next year increased. The assessment also said they went from 16.9% in 2021 to 18.3% in 2022.

There is a need to keep a higher priority on grid reliability, according to experts.

WECC said, "If nothing is done to mitigate the long-term risks within the Western Interconnection, by 2025 we anticipate severe risks to the reliability and security of the interconnection."

Experts credit the issue to resources like solar and wind, which only produce power in certain conditions, like when sun shines or wind blows.

These energy giants are joining forces to ramp up renewable power

Global sustainable energy giants Hitachi Energy and Equinor today announced that they have signed a strategic collaboration agreement. They’re going to join forces on global electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives. The two companies have worked together over many decades. Hitachi Energy provided Equinor with power grid solutions...
Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
U.S., EU, Others Affirm Need to Accelerate Clean Energy Transitions -Statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, the European Union and other governments said they were committed to taking action to address climate and energy crises and affirmed the need to accelerate global transitions to clean energy, according to a joint statement released on Friday. The governments, which also included Japan,...
Why an old train could point to a clean energy future

An old diesel freight train in British Columbia, Canada is about to get a new lease of life. Local firm Hydrogen in Motion (H2M) is currently converting the Green Goat locomotive to run on a mix of hydrogen and battery power. The so-called switcher locomotive performs tasks such as transporting...
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery

As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
India asks to not ‘single out’ coal as part of its demands at Cop27

India has once again demanded to not single out coal at the ongoing United Nations climate summit at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, while denying that it wants an expansion of the language in the final deal to include oil and gas. A draft of the cover text for the final deal was under discussion on Saturday at the end of the first week of the 27th Conference Of Parties, or Cop27, with negotiators from 194 countries present. The draft would provide an indication of what the final deal would look like. A text of the submissions made by India to...
Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs

In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
Sembcorp secures 559MW of Indian solar assets with acquisition of Vector Green Energy

A wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based energy company Sembcorp Industries has secured a deal to acquire Indian independent power producer Vector Green Energy. Sembcorp Green Infra has signed an agreement with a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India to buy 100% of Vector Green for a base equity consideration of approximately INR27.8 billion (US$342 million).
Biofuel Research: Full Decarbonization of U.S. Aviation Sector Is Within Grasp

Research demonstrates a pathway to sustainably produce biojet fuel domestically and meet the country’s growing aviation fuel demand. Every day in the United States, 45,000 planes fly across the country carrying some 1.7 million passengers. A frequent traveler’s individual contribution to climate change is dominated by aviation, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize.
