KRIS 6 News

Santa's Winter Welcome

By Jamie Treviño
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Santa Claus has officially arrived in the Coastal Bend.

Santa's Winter Welcome, presented by Apollo Towing, was a free event at La Palmera Mall. In honor of Veterans Day, Santa arrived at the mall escorted by the USCG Honor Guard and other military personnel, a U.S. Army vehicle, and the King High School Marching Band.

Live music played as jolly old Saint Nicolas made his entrance. After that, Santa made his way to the center court of the mall and started the annual tradition of taking photos with all the kids.

Family-friendly events including arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, and special meet-and-greets with princesses and The Grinch were all featured at Santa's Winter Welcome.

Visits and photos with Santa will be available during mall hours every day through December 24. Guests can walk up, or reserve a slot with a Snap Pass available online at lapalmera.com .

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

