WMBF
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team got some good news ahead of their home finale against Southern Miss on Saturday. By virtue of Georgia State’s loss to ULM earlier in the day, the Chanticleers clinched the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and a spot in the conference championship game.
Fayetteville, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fayetteville. The Liberty Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Fayetteville Academy on November 14, 2022, 13:00:00. The Liberty Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Fayetteville Academy on November 14, 2022, 14:15:00.
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Triumphant in Season Opener against CIAA Preseason Favorite Fayetteville State
BOWIE, Md. – In a back-and-forth thriller, the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with an 86-81 victory against Fayetteville State on Friday evening inside Bowie State's A.C. Jordan Arena. The Warriors, who were picked as the favorite of the PSAC East in the PSAC...
Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs
Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes Jr. is doused with the Gatorade bath after his team's last-second 31-28 win over Chowan in the CIAA Championship Game. It was the first win for Hayes and the Broncos after four straight losses in the title game. The post Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Evans inducted into HOF
Clinton native Eric “The Pencil” Evans, a basketball standout for the Dark Horses and Morgan State, was recently honored by the la
WYFF4.com
Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman hits Fast Play jackpot, scores more than $200k win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big jackpot win by a Wayne County woman. Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. At the time Taylor purchased...
wbtw.com
Some isolated frost possible tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
wccbcharlotte.com
NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
"Are you kidding me?"
Scotland County students shine at leadership conference
HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) is an organization for future health care professionals and has been active in North Carolina since 1975. Students from Spring Hill Middle School and Scotland High School took top honors at the conference. From Spring Hill Middle School, Emma Burton, Maurice McMillian, and Abediel...
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
1 dead in late-night shooting at North Carolina motel; suspect unknown, deputies say
Cumberland County deputies say a man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville motel late Saturday night.
wpde.com
Fish Fry Fundraiser at Crabby Mike's; $12 a plate, $6 for kids; Funds go to YMCA
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a good excuse to skip making dinner Monday night. You can eat out - or get take out - to benefit kids in our area. The Grand Strand Optimist Club is holding its annual Fish Fry at Crabby Mike's in Surfside Beach.
How a merged barber shop, bar, t-shirt business helps veteran entrepreneurs in North Carolina
From a trim, t-shirts and tattoos, to beer and beyond, Kraken-Skulls in Fayetteville isn't your typical brick-and-mortar business.
The Robesonian
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
Rare Alfa Romeo car worth $23M stolen in Dillon County could still be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta in July, according to authorities and AIG Insurance, which is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to its recovery. The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior […]
