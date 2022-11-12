ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team got some good news ahead of their home finale against Southern Miss on Saturday. By virtue of Georgia State’s loss to ULM earlier in the day, the Chanticleers clinched the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and a spot in the conference championship game.
CONWAY, SC
HBCU Gameday

Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs

Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes Jr. is doused with the Gatorade bath after his team's last-second 31-28 win over Chowan in the CIAA Championship Game. It was the first win for Hayes and the Broncos after four straight losses in the title game. The post Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
FLORENCE, SC
wbtw.com

Some isolated frost possible tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
FLORENCE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
RALEIGH, NC
The Robesonian

Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role

SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

