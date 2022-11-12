Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks BIG HOME WIN vs. Detroit | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 11, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Detroit Pistons at home. Highlights from November 11, 2022. RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Detroit Pistons: The Lakers dream of trading for Bojan Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a 3-11 start, which is not completely surprising given their young roster and injury issues to start the season. It’s likely to get far worse for the Pistons before it gets better, as they are now hitting the toughest part of their ridiculous schedule that has already included four back-to-backs in 14 games and now they will be without Cade Cunningham for several of them.
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
ESPN
Boston faces Detroit on 5-game win streak
Boston Celtics (9-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Detroit. The Pistons have gone 1-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 1- when it wins the turnover...
Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game
Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
Seth Curry leads Nets to win over Clippers
Seth Curry scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and hit the 3-pointer Saturday afternoon that gave the surging Brooklyn
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Yardbarker
Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team
In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
Yardbarker
Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo has name misspelled on jersey
The Detroit Pistons have all the looks of a 3-11 team right now, from the players to the equipment staff. Pistons swingman Hamidou Diallo took the floor for Saturday’s home game against the Boston Celtics with an embarrassing misspelling on his jersey. Instead of “Diallo,” somebody got the “i” and the “a” mixed up so that the back of his jersey read, “Daillo.” Take a look at the glaring mistake.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons odds, tips and betting trends | November 14
The Toronto Raptors (7-7) hope to break a four-game road losing skid at the Detroit Pistons (3-11) on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Raptors take the court as 5-point favorites against the Pistons. The game’s over/under is set at 220. Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Odds.
Banged-up Raptors, Pistons enter meeting on similar skids
The Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons are trying to get by without their top players. One of those teams will
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers' win
November 14 - Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
Knicks look to build consistency against Thunder
Through 12 games, the only consistent thing about the New York Knicks has been their inconsistency. The Knicks will look
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets
Anthony Davis had season highs with 37 points and 18 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and the Los
