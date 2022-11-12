ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The Lakers dream of trading for Bojan Bogdanovic

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a 3-11 start, which is not completely surprising given their young roster and injury issues to start the season. It’s likely to get far worse for the Pistons before it gets better, as they are now hitting the toughest part of their ridiculous schedule that has already included four back-to-backs in 14 games and now they will be without Cade Cunningham for several of them.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Boston faces Detroit on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (9-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Detroit. The Pistons have gone 1-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 1- when it wins the turnover...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team

In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo has name misspelled on jersey

The Detroit Pistons have all the looks of a 3-11 team right now, from the players to the equipment staff. Pistons swingman Hamidou Diallo took the floor for Saturday’s home game against the Boston Celtics with an embarrassing misspelling on his jersey. Instead of “Diallo,” somebody got the “i” and the “a” mixed up so that the back of his jersey read, “Daillo.” Take a look at the glaring mistake.
DETROIT, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy