wearegreenbay.com
Repairs begin on Monday for major Oshkosh bridge, set to reopen at later date
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that repairs will begin on Monday for a bridge in Oshkosh after months of delays and extensions. WisDot states that repairs to begin installing a new gearbox and other components will start on Monday, November 14 for...
seehafernews.com
doorcountydailynews.com
Mustang on the loose in Door County
"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
wtaq.com
Citations Issued To Drivers For Ignoring Emergency Vehicles
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Fox11online.com
seehafernews.com
Calumet County Announces Major Project in Chilton, Highway G to be Closed All Month
A sewer project in Chilton is leaving a major roadway closed for the rest of November. According to the Calumet County Twitter page, starting on Monday, crews in Chilton will begin improving their water main and sanitary sewer system on County Road G from the intersection with Highway 32/57, to about 900 feet south.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
WBAY Green Bay
seehafernews.com
Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project
The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
WBAY Green Bay
Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school
The 70,000 square-foot facility is on-track to open as scheduled. East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards. East Texan Cody Johnson won video of the year and single of the year. Gen. Poppas visits with Janesville students. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Craig High School in Janesville received a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming...
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/11/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was sentenced this week in Dodge County on a felony fleeing charge for a vehicle chase that occurred two years ago this week. At the time of the pursuit Patrick Gipson was wanted by Fond du Lac County authorities for a hit-and-run accident involving a child. Beaver Dam Police spotted him on Highway 151. They chased him toward Columbia County with speeds reaching nearly 90 miles an hour. A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a tire deflation device that disabled Gipson’s vehicle. On September 30th Gipson was sentenced in the Fond du Lac County case to 15 years in prison and 7 years of extended supervision. The Dodge County sentence of 3 years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision runs concurrent to that.
seehafernews.com
One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan
One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
Clintonville K9 finds gun, drugs during traffic stop
A Mosinee man was arrested in Clintonville after a K9 found drugs and a gun in his car during a traffic stop.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Two inches of snow possible by Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is predicting a good chance of up to two inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall is expected in some areas beginning late Monday afternoon, with the greatest snowfall expected Tuesday. The snow will cause roads to become snow-covered and slippery at times.
wearegreenbay.com
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
wearegreenbay.com
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
