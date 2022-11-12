Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Reynolds rolls behind McLaughlin's three scores
In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6. In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6. Olympic sprinter, medalist visits Liberty athletes. World champion and three-time Olympic medalist Tyson Gay visited Liberty on Saturday to talk...
27 First News
West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel
The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel. The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. Festive craft show happening...
27 First News
WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19. WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past …. Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team...
27 First News
Grove City's 4th quarter rally tops Sharon
The Eagles (8-3) have currently won seven of their last eight games. After a 1-2 start, Grove City topped the Tigers (41-25) in week four to start their streak. The Eagles (8-3) have currently won seven of their last eight games. After a 1-2 start, Grove City topped the Tigers (41-25) in week four to start their streak.
27 First News
Canfield receiver makes diving grab on 'Game of the Week'
Jack Davis came to play Friday night, pulling in a fantastic grab on a throw from Broc Lowry. Canfield receiver makes diving grab on ‘Game of the …. Jack Davis came to play Friday night, pulling in a fantastic grab on a throw from Broc Lowry. Cleveland Clinic gives...
27 First News
Ronald “Ron” R. Cook, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA – Ronald R. Cook, 75, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Russell N. and Vera Ward Cook. He was a 1965 graduate of Crestview High School. Ron was the second generation owner of the Midway-Crest Farm...
27 First News
Diane Ryan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Ryan, 57, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home in Youngstown. She was born December 29, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Ruby Ryan. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and resided in Youngstown most of...
27 First News
Kevin J. Conlan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin J. Conlan, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022. Kevin was born August 30, 1962 in Niles, Ohio a son of Louis and Patricia Durig Conlan. He was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School. He was...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, 90, of 829 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born December 15, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Guy and Helen Carey Trammell. She...
27 First News
Marian Democko Dzurnak, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Democko Dzurnak, 89, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Marian was born December 6, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Turchan Democko. Marian graduated from Struthers High School in 1950. She was employed and retired from Cold Metal Products in...
27 First News
Gary L. Metzgar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Metzgar, 82, of Salem, has passed peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Salem on October 16, 1940, the son of the late John W. and Lena (Cozart) Metzgar. He was a truck owner operator. For...
27 First News
Canfield recovers surprise onside kick
The Cardinals caught the Irish sleeping after a second quarter touchdown. The Cardinals caught the Irish sleeping after a second quarter touchdown. In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6. Farrell cruises after bye-week to advance in playoffs. Farrell would not waste any...
27 First News
Ferrell makes clutch one-handed grab late in game for Ursuline
D.C. Ferrell made a tremendous catch late in the Game of the Week to keep Ursuline in the game. Ferrell makes clutch one-handed grab late in game …. D.C. Ferrell made a tremendous catch late in the Game of the Week to keep Ursuline in the game. Reynolds rolls behind...
27 First News
Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, 94, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at the Inn at Glenellen, North Lima. Marilyn was born July 13, 1928 in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Otto and Olive Stewart Souder and had lived in this area all of her life.
27 First News
Steven Louis Coddington, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Louis Coddington, 44, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in Youngstown. He was born July 15, 1978, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, son of Dale and Catherine Smearman Coddington. He was in the 1996 graduating class of Northern Garrett High School...
27 First News
Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, age 87, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born March 23, 1935, in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of Gomer Williams, Sr. and Lena (Montigney) Williams. A lifetime...
27 First News
Daniel “Dan” L. Lazor, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel L. Lazor passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by his daughters and family, following a period of declining health. He was 76. Daniel was born on October 25, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Peter and Helen (U’Halie) Lazor. Dan grew up in...
27 First News
Kimberly Lynn (Veneroso) Armstrong, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kimberly Lynn (Veneroso) Armstrong, age 51, died peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on August 10, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Barbara Veneroso. Following her graduation from Wilson...
27 First News
Carl Atlee Rhodes, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Atlee Rhodes, 70, of Lisbon, Ohio passed to his eternal Home on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio following a massive stroke on October 31. Carl was born August 14,1952 in Salem, Ohio to Mark and Ina...
27 First News
Dorothy Morello Roos, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Morello Roos age 87, loving mother of three, adoring grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Center in Warren. She was born on January 10, 1935 in Ravenna, Ohio; the...
Comments / 0