alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
Thursday afternoon’s plane crash in the raging waters of the Matanuska River river in Chickaloon, after a plane flew into a heavy gage steel wire that stretched across the river. Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane.
alaskapublic.org
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
kdlg.org
Three Board of Fish proposals address management of Nushagak kings
Alaska's Board of Fish will hold the statewide Bristol Bay finfish meeting in Anchorage at the end of the month to consider 52 proposals to change fisheries regulations across the region. Comments on those proposals are due Monday, Nov. 14. Submit comments by clicking here. View proposals by clicking here.
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three owners of an Anchorage vehicle repair shop have pled guilty to illegal vehicle modifications resulting in violations of the Clean Air Act. According to a release from the District of Alaska Attorney’s Office, the owners of Arm Rippin Toys, a vehicle repair shop that modifies, repairs, and maintains diesel vehicles, “tampered with federally mandated monitoring devices on private and commercial diesel vehicles and removed required air pollution control equipment on at least 37 vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Low pressure dominates weekend weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A challenging winter mix of wind, rain and snow is spreading across the state on our weekend. Anchorage has a chance to see rain and snow. Temperatures will warm to near 40 during the day Saturday and Sunday. A High Wind Warning is in effect for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.
alaskasnewssource.com
alaskasnewssource.com
Government Hill residents upset about closed convenience store
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A closed convenience store may not sound like a big deal, except when there aren’t a lot of other places to shop. That’s the case for people who live in Government Hill after a former 2Go Tesoro store closed permanently at the end of June. The store was one of the few places where people could walk and pick up basic supplies.
alaskasnewssource.com
Muldoon Elementary Students learn about salmon life cycles
The study focused on students in 3rd grade through 9th grade. According to the Department of Education and Early Development, only 30% of students met grade-level expectations. While only 23% of students met math proficiency rates. Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman dies in car accident near Sand Lake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman has died in a car accident at the intersection of West Dimond Boulevard and Jewel Lake Road, according to Anchorage police. According to police, A Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Dimond Boulevard when it struck a Chevrolet Impala traveling in the opposite direction. The Impala had attempted to make a left turn when it was struck by the pickup truck, resulting in injuries to both occupants of the Impala. The driver of the F350 was not injured and cooperated with investigators at the scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Alaska sees low test scores for another year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The study focused on students in 3rd grade through 9th grade. According to the...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage school communities grapple with potential closures
Anchorage School District administrators have proposed closing six schools next year as a way to cut costs amid a $68 million dollar budget deficit. At town hall meetings, parents have asked administrators to take their kids’ schools off that list. As Alaska Public Media’s Katie Anastas reports, one elementary school community worries they will lose access to their school’s rigorous curriculum.
kinyradio.com
Former Air Force Contracting Specialist sentenced to 30 Months for bribery scheme in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A former U.S. Air Force Contract Specialist assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and forfeiture of $47,000 in unlawful gains by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline for conspiracy and agreeing to accept nearly half a million in bribes from a private contractor.
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.
The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions. Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating Spenard area homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning. Police are investigating it as a homicide, according to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department. The department said officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1...
youralaskalink.com
Opioid Rescue Kits
Added by atagliaferri on November 10, 2022. We begin with a big effort to combat the opioid crisis in the state of Alaska. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us the overdose kits being made by one group, that could end up saving a lot of lives. Across...
Anchorage, November 13 High School 🏐 Game Notice
kinyradio.com
21,500 Fentanyl Pills among drug trafficking charges for man in Kodiak, Anchorage
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A second indictment involving drug charges and alleged large-scale narcotics trafficking was filed Nov. 2 against Mark Daniel Nason. While the 54-year-old was facing charges in a case on Kodiak Island, more charges followed after a search of his storage unit in Anchorage also revealed narcotics.
