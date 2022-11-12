ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman has died in a car accident at the intersection of West Dimond Boulevard and Jewel Lake Road, according to Anchorage police. According to police, A Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Dimond Boulevard when it struck a Chevrolet Impala traveling in the opposite direction. The Impala had attempted to make a left turn when it was struck by the pickup truck, resulting in injuries to both occupants of the Impala. The driver of the F350 was not injured and cooperated with investigators at the scene.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 5 DAYS AGO