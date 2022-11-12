Read full article on original website
Local business offers free car wash for veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Fast-Track Carwash is offering a free car wash to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military. It's a tradition that Fast-Track has upheld for 15 years. They say they have given out over 200 free car washes for veterans.
Retirement community honors vets in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Veterans and their spouses were showered with appreciation Friday at the Ocean Ridge Assisted Living Community in Coos Bay. Ten veterans along with about 20 spouses of vets were honored during the community's Veterans Day ceremony. Friends and family were welcomed to the event, along...
Great American Smokeout in Douglas County aims to help tobacco users quit
ROSEBURG, Ore. — All Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to take an important step to quit tobacco this November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society, said organizers in a joint press release from Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua.
Fire destroys two outbuildings, RV in Melrose
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two small outbuildings and one RV were lost in an early-morning fire in Melrose, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sunday. Firefighters with DCFD2 were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to a report of possibly two barns on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road in Melrose.
Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies
SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
Luper Cemetery honors pioneer veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — The Luper Cemetery, home to some of the oldest settlers in Oregon, honored its veterans today by marking their graves with American flags. The cemetery and historical site is home to about half a dozen veterans. Some of the veterans' graves date back to the mid...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash near Riverbend hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in north Springfield Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Springfield Police were notified of a motorcycle crash near the Riverbend hospital. A southbound stretch of Martin Luther King Jr Parkway starting at Riverbend Drive was shut down as a...
Coos County Commissioner saddened by jail levy failure, continues efforts to fund jail
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — "We'll turn every stone." That's what Coos County commissioner John Sweet said after a Coos County levy to increase jail funding appeared to have been rejected by voters. For Sweet, the defeat of a ballot measure to approve a 5-year public safety levy came as...
Springfield business awarded medallion for helping veterans find jobs
A Springfield business is celebrating Veterans' Day with a boost. Aggregate Resource Industries, LLC (ARI) was awarded the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ARI is a family-owned business that focuses on projects, ranging from traditional hard rock drilling...
Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
Pac-12 Football: Washington upsets Oregon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Washington Huskies upset the Oregon Ducks 37-34 Saturday in Pac-12 football. Oregon came into the contest ranked No. 6, the Huskies at No. 24. Washington outscored Oregon 10-3 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Both teams are now 8-2 overall. For more on...
Oregon men upset by UC Irvine
EUGENE, Ore. — Just one day after Oregon head coach Dana Altman said he wasn't worried about the Ducks' shooting percentage, they shot 19% from the three-point line in a 69-56 loss to UC Irvine Friday at Matt Knight Arena. The 21st ranked Ducks are still missing a number...
Ducks' playoff hopes dashed by Washington loss
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon came into Saturday's matchup against rival Washington on an eight-game win streak and ranked sixth in the College Football Playoffs Ranking. That all changed after the Ducks fell to the Huskies, 37-34. Oregon got off to a slow start offensively, while their defense struggled to...
Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu joins Oregon Women's Basketball support staff
EUGENE, Ore. — She helped put Oregon Women's Basketball on the map and had one of the best careers in NCAA history. Sabrina Ionescu is a legendary Duck, and she is returning to join the program she once played for. Head coach Kelly Graves announced Friday that Ionescu has...
