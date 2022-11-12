ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres drop fifth-straight game in 3-1 loss to Boston Bruins

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped their fifth-straight game in-a-row tonight at the KeyBank Center. Falling 3-1 to the Boston Bruins. Tage Thompson scored the game's opening goal in the first period to give Buffalo an early 1-0 lead. They would hold that lead until late in...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal for Boston, and Brad Marchand had two assists. The Bruins won for the 10th time in 11 games.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Jordie Benn scores as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 3-2

TORONTO -- — Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves. Kallgren stopped 19 shots in Friday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
