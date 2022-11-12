Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
La’Quan Lemon’s big day lifts Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight section championship (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The most anticipated rematch of the year ended with Cicero-North Syracuse winning its fifth section championship. The Northstars defeated Christian Brothers Academy 34-20 in the Class AA football championship on Sunday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres drop fifth-straight game in 3-1 loss to Boston Bruins
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped their fifth-straight game in-a-row tonight at the KeyBank Center. Falling 3-1 to the Boston Bruins. Tage Thompson scored the game's opening goal in the first period to give Buffalo an early 1-0 lead. They would hold that lead until late in...
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
ESPN
Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres 3-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal for Boston, and Brad Marchand had two assists. The Bruins won for the 10th time in 11 games.
ESPN
Jordie Benn scores as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 3-2
TORONTO -- — Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves. Kallgren stopped 19 shots in Friday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0