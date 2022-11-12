ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Georgetown plays Northwestern after Spears' 21-point showing

Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Amir "Primo" Spears scored 21 points in Georgetown's 92-58 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix. Georgetown finished 6-11 at home a season ago while going 6-25 overall. The Hoyas shot 40.0% from the field and...
WASHINGTON, DC

