FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
Percentages: FG .394, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Beasley 4-10, Markkanen 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Gay 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Conley 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-4). Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Clarkson). Turnovers: 17 (Markkanen 4, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Kessler 2, Olynyk...
SEATTLE 83, PORTLAND STATE 71
Percentages: FG .328, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Saterfield 3-7, Woods 2-4, Parker 1-1, Harvey 0-2, Munson 0-2, Saunders 0-2, Kirby 0-3, Starks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eyman 2, Johnson, Woods). Turnovers: 8 (Woods 4, Eyman 2, Harvey, Parker). Steals: 4 (Parker 2,...
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103
Percentages: FG .450, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durant 2, Duke Jr., Morris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 3, Sumner 3, Claxton, Harris, Morris, O'Neale,...
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70
LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT
Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
YALE 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51
Percentages: FG .340, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Collins 1-5, Waller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 3, Barber 2, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Umoh 2, Hamilton, Waller, Washington). Steals: 5 (Gipson 2, Minton, Stredic, Waller). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Kelly204-52-42-43110. Knowling259-141-20-52220. Mahoney193-60-01-3239. Mbeng210-30-01-3320.
MONTANA STATE 70, LONG BEACH STATE 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Patterson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Ford 1-5, Gazelas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Belo, Osobor). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Battle 2, Ford 2, Fuller 2, Gazelas 2, Brown). Steals: 7 (Brown...
SAINT MARY'S 63, NORTH TEXAS 33
Percentages: FG .235, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Martinez 3-4, Scott 2-2, Moore 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 9 (Stone 3, Browne 2, Huntsberry, Martinez, Scott, Sissoko). Steals: 3 (Huntsberry, Martinez, Stone). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
No. 16 LSU 107, W. Carolina 34
LSU (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.731, FT .732. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johnson 2-2, Carson 1-5, Poa 1-1, Poole 1-3, Morris 0-2, Payne 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Reese 2, Bartlett 2, Smith 1, Poole 1) Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Morris 1, Poa 1, Ward 1, Payne 1, Poole 1) Steals: 11...
UCLA 95, Troy 83
UCLA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.683, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Conti 2-6, Osborne 2-6, Rice 1-2, Jaquez 1-4, Jones 1-4, Bessoir 0-2, Brown 0-1, Sontag 0-1, Onu 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 2, Sontag 2, Bessoir 1, Iwuala 1) Turnovers: 17 (Masikewich 4, Onu 4, Rice 2, Iwuala 2,...
No. 19 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 47
ARIZONA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Loville 3-5, Gilbert 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Conner 0-2, Fields 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 3, Martinez 1, Fields 1, Hylton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 3, Martinez 2, Loville 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Nnaji 1,...
Denver 126, Chicago 103
Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
Percentages: FG .561, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Russell 4-5, Towns 3-6, Anderson 2-2, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-2, Nowell 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Edwards 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Towns). Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 4, Gobert 3, McLaughlin 2, Russell 2, Towns 2).
SAN FRANCISCO 88, UC MERCED 71
Percentages: FG .452, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Westlake 3-6, Bramah 2-3, Fears 1-3, Mertle 1-3, Nze 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Obiorah 2). Turnovers: 17 (Bramah 5, Brown 5, Obiorah 2, Ajiake, Fears, Nze, Westlake, Wiltz). Steals: 5 (Bramah, Fears, Martin, Mertle, Obiorah).
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115
GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115. SACRAMENTO (122) Barnes 4-8 0-0 9, Murray...
No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47
STANFORD (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-1, Jones 1-1, Nivar 1-2, Demetre 1-1, Lepolo 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Harriel 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 5, Jones 1, Betts 1) Turnovers: 13 (Nivar 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 2, Lepolo 2,...
Illinois are first Big Ten offer for 2024 OL Andrew Dennis
Mount Pleasant (Mich.) 2024 OL Andrew Dennis visited Illinois on Saturday and on Sunday, the Illini came in with an offer to him.
Washington St. 89, Prairie View 61
WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Leger-Walker 3-4, Teder 2-6, Tuhina 1-1, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-2, Glazier 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Sarver 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Gardner 2, Leger-Walker 1, Wallack 1) Turnovers: 12 (Sarver 3, Tuhina 3, Nankervis 2, Motuga 1, Murekatete 1, Wallack...
