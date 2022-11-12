ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61

Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
FLORIDA STATE
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

Percentages: FG .394, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Beasley 4-10, Markkanen 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Gay 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Conley 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-4). Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Clarkson). Turnovers: 17 (Markkanen 4, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Kessler 2, Olynyk...
UTAH STATE
SEATTLE 83, PORTLAND STATE 71

Percentages: FG .328, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Saterfield 3-7, Woods 2-4, Parker 1-1, Harvey 0-2, Munson 0-2, Saunders 0-2, Kirby 0-3, Starks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eyman 2, Johnson, Woods). Turnovers: 8 (Woods 4, Eyman 2, Harvey, Parker). Steals: 4 (Parker 2,...
PORTLAND, OR
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103

Percentages: FG .450, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durant 2, Duke Jr., Morris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 3, Sumner 3, Claxton, Harris, Morris, O'Neale,...
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51

Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
CHENEY, WA
No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70

LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
LOUISVILLE, KY
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT

Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
FULLERTON, CA
YALE 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51

Percentages: FG .340, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Collins 1-5, Waller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 3, Barber 2, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Umoh 2, Hamilton, Waller, Washington). Steals: 5 (Gipson 2, Minton, Stredic, Waller). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Kelly204-52-42-43110. Knowling259-141-20-52220. Mahoney193-60-01-3239. Mbeng210-30-01-3320.
ITTA BENA, MS
MONTANA STATE 70, LONG BEACH STATE 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Patterson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Ford 1-5, Gazelas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Belo, Osobor). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Battle 2, Ford 2, Fuller 2, Gazelas 2, Brown). Steals: 7 (Brown...
BOZEMAN, MT
SAINT MARY'S 63, NORTH TEXAS 33

Percentages: FG .235, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Martinez 3-4, Scott 2-2, Moore 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 9 (Stone 3, Browne 2, Huntsberry, Martinez, Scott, Sissoko). Steals: 3 (Huntsberry, Martinez, Stone). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
DENTON, TX
No. 16 LSU 107, W. Carolina 34

LSU (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.731, FT .732. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johnson 2-2, Carson 1-5, Poa 1-1, Poole 1-3, Morris 0-2, Payne 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Reese 2, Bartlett 2, Smith 1, Poole 1) Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Morris 1, Poa 1, Ward 1, Payne 1, Poole 1) Steals: 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
UCLA 95, Troy 83

UCLA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.683, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Conti 2-6, Osborne 2-6, Rice 1-2, Jaquez 1-4, Jones 1-4, Bessoir 0-2, Brown 0-1, Sontag 0-1, Onu 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 2, Sontag 2, Bessoir 1, Iwuala 1) Turnovers: 17 (Masikewich 4, Onu 4, Rice 2, Iwuala 2,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 19 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 47

ARIZONA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Loville 3-5, Gilbert 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Conner 0-2, Fields 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 3, Martinez 1, Fields 1, Hylton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 3, Martinez 2, Loville 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Nnaji 1,...
TEMPE, AZ
Denver 126, Chicago 103

Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124

Percentages: FG .561, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Russell 4-5, Towns 3-6, Anderson 2-2, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-2, Nowell 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Edwards 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Towns). Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 4, Gobert 3, McLaughlin 2, Russell 2, Towns 2).
MINNESOTA STATE
SAN FRANCISCO 88, UC MERCED 71

Percentages: FG .452, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Westlake 3-6, Bramah 2-3, Fears 1-3, Mertle 1-3, Nze 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Obiorah 2). Turnovers: 17 (Bramah 5, Brown 5, Obiorah 2, Ajiake, Fears, Nze, Westlake, Wiltz). Steals: 5 (Bramah, Fears, Martin, Mertle, Obiorah).
MERCED, CA
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115. SACRAMENTO (122) Barnes 4-8 0-0 9, Murray...
SACRAMENTO, CA
No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47

STANFORD (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-1, Jones 1-1, Nivar 1-2, Demetre 1-1, Lepolo 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Harriel 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 5, Jones 1, Betts 1) Turnovers: 13 (Nivar 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 2, Lepolo 2,...
STANFORD, CA
Washington St. 89, Prairie View 61

WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Leger-Walker 3-4, Teder 2-6, Tuhina 1-1, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-2, Glazier 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Sarver 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Gardner 2, Leger-Walker 1, Wallack 1) Turnovers: 12 (Sarver 3, Tuhina 3, Nankervis 2, Motuga 1, Murekatete 1, Wallack...
WASHINGTON, DC

