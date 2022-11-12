ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

MySanAntonio

CT-based Athletic Brewing gets $50 million investment from major company

Keurig Dr Pepper is pouring $50 million into Athletic Brewery, the Stratford startup that is building a dominant market share for its non-alcoholic brews that have won rave reviews against some of Connecticut's and the world's top brewers. The Keurig Dr. Pepper investment elevates it to one of the lead...
STRATFORD, CT

