Holland, MI

Hope College basketball wins season opener behind freshman Marcus Wourman's early surge

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPFXw_0j83KYrJ00

HOLLAND - When teams focus on All-American guard Evan Thomas, the Hope College basketball team has to look to others.

Hope has plenty of options from fellow starters Clayton Dykhouse, Tanner Wiegerink and Eli Schoonveld.

But another offensive weapon took shape in Hope's season opener as freshman Marcus Wourman had 18 off the bench to lead Hope past Wisconsin-Stout 74-63 on Friday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

"He is an elite player, but he is an even better teammate. His best play was his defensive engagement in the second half. He had a great offensive flurry, too. He can do it at both ends," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. "It is huge for us. Evan is going to get a lot of attention. Every time he got the ball, he had six eyes and six hands on him. They did a great job on him, and this is going to open doors for people."

The freshman from East Lansing was 7-for-9 from the field in the first half with 16 points.

"I was really just trying to come out in this great atmosphere and play well," Wourman said. "It was crazy. The fans were crazy. I haven't been around fans in so long. I have been able to mesh in. I went to East Lansing and I have been playing against Evan Thomas since I was little and Brady Swinehart. So it is easy to mesh. I think I can do it at this level, not forcing anything, just picking the spots."

A tip in off the inbounds pass by Eli Schoonveld pushed Hope's lead to 34-24 with 6 minutes to go in the half.

Wourman hit a 3, then got a steal and layup to make it 39-27, as the freshman hit 16 points in the first 16 minutes of the game, leading Hope to a 42-35 halftime advantage.

In the second half, Stout pulled within 48-42, but Dykhouse nailed a 3 in front of the Dew Crew to push the lead to 51-42 with 16:04 to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lys6W_0j83KYrJ00

Freshman Justice Mims hit a 3 to push the Hope lead to 62-42 with 13 minutes to go.

Wiegerink (West Ottawa) had 17 points. Dykhouse (Zeeland East) had 14. Thomas has seven points and nine rebounds.

"Tanner hit that big corner 3, but his offensive rebounding engagement was incredible," Mitchell said. "These guys get it and Tanner kept possessions alive and didn't take any possessions off. That is really encouraging."

