How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2
The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros. Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout. Anyone can create...
Modern Warfare 2’s Santa Sena Border Crossing boasts awesome Breaking Bad easter egg
Eagle-eyed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have noticed a reference to acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad on the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map. Much has been said about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps since the game’s global launch on October 28, and no more so than Santa Sena Border Crossing.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for everything new that's dropping in Season 01
How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2
There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
All safe codes and locations in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign for ‘Gentleman Thief’ achievement
Achievement hunting can be a pain, especially when you’re just trying to enjoy a fun campaign like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While you might stumble upon parts of the achievement in your first playthrough, there’s no shame in going back into the campaign’s replayable missions to finish off some tasks.
European Union official swamped by console warriors after joking about Call of Duty exclusivity
PC Gamer reiterates its longstanding neutrality in the console wars.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
What is the garage safe code in Alone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?
Alone is the 13th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and it’s one in which you, playing as John “Soap” McTavish, find yourself alone and unarmed in a town full of hostile Shadow Company mercenaries. For this reason, you’ll need to do a lot of looting and crafting in this mission in order to be able to progress and defend yourself. Fortunately, there are two safes in the town, the owners of which have not been especially careful regarding their codes and combinations.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Modern Warfare 2 patch notes for the 1.08 update
Everything that's changed with the Week One Modern Warfare 2 patch notes
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0's DMZ Mode Explained
On the heels of the release of "Modern Warfare 2," fans of "Call of Duty" are getting even more to look forward to. On November 16, "Warzone 2.0" will launch, featuring a new map, new weapons and operators, and even a new battle pass system. On top of all this, the updated "Warzone" is introducing a whole new game mode beyond the traditional solo, duo, trio, and quad battle royale. This new mode, dubbed "DMZ," promises to shake up the "Warzone" formula with an entirely different kind of experience.
How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 status installing glitch
If your Modern Warfare 2 is stuck on installing, try this fix
NERF LMTD x League of Legends Jinx Fishbones Blaster Is On Sale Now
NERF's latest addition to their pop culture-inspired LMTD line of blasters has League of Legends fans in its crosshairs. Riot Games has partnered with Hasbro / NERF to make Jinx's iconic "Fishbones" rocket launcher a limited edition, foam dart-firing reality. Even if you aren't an LoL fan, you have to admit that this is an interesting blaster. The design is outrageous and awesome, and it features a 3-dart burst mode.
Where is the Barracks in Modern Warfare 2?
You may be just one of many soldiers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but there is a near-limitless number of ways to customize your profile and weapons available to you. Players will even be able to showcase their profile, designating their preferred operator, weapon, calling cards, emblems, and clan tag.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Release Date Revealed
The wait for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen upgrade is nearly over. CD Project Red has announced that the free update will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on December 14th, 2022. According to the company's press release, the update enhances the game to utilize the next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware. The update features "dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements, including ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and much more!" CD Projekt Red also confirmed the release of new DLC for the game based on Netflix's The Witcher series, including new weapons and armor for Geralt and alternate looks for some characters.
