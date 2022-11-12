ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
Patrick Beverley’s bold Kevin Durant claim takes credit for Lakers’ win over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The team saw a number of impressive individual performances throughout the game. But according to Patrick Beverley, he was the one who set the tone. “Sh*t, me guarding KD (Kevin Durant)! Y’all didn’t see that? That was the key from the beginning,” Beverley said. “I […] The post Patrick Beverley’s bold Kevin Durant claim takes credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting

LeBron James was not able to suit up and face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as he was sidelined with a left adductor strain injury. It was another missed opportunity for basketball fans to witness two of the greatest players ever share the floor and go at each other. Following the game, […] The post Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Tom Thibodeau’s seat ‘warm’ after Knicks give up 145 points to Thunder

The New York Knicks recently dropped below .500 (6-7) after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 145-135 shootout that saw 11 players across both teams score in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 37 points. While the Knicks haven’t been dreadful to begin the year, they certainly must have expected to begin the year on a much better note, especially with the $104 million signing of Jalen Brunson, and if they continue on the path of mediocrity they’ve been on since the beginning of last year, major team changes might be afoot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
