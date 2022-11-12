Read full article on original website
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won't Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring
The ultimate goal is to win a championship, but it doesn't look too promising
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
A lot of NBA fans forget players who played for the Golden State Warriors.
Mavs star Luka Doncic 1 step closer to breaking LeBron James’ insane triple-double record
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic went god-mode once again on his way to a 40-point triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers. With that, he also took a step forward to breaking a rather insane LeBron James record. Doncic finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavs’...
Patrick Beverley’s bold Kevin Durant claim takes credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The team saw a number of impressive individual performances throughout the game. But according to Patrick Beverley, he was the one who set the tone. “Sh*t, me guarding KD (Kevin Durant)! Y’all didn’t see that? That was the key from the beginning,” Beverley said. “I […] The post Patrick Beverley’s bold Kevin Durant claim takes credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals That L.A.'s Record Is Affecting Team In Locker Room
The Lakers are hoping to claw their way out of their 2-10 season start.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook
But how serious are those inquiries?
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting
LeBron James was not able to suit up and face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as he was sidelined with a left adductor strain injury. It was another missed opportunity for basketball fans to witness two of the greatest players ever share the floor and go at each other. Following the game, […] The post Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/14/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the Boston Celtics in a Monday night NBA matchup at TD Garden in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Thunder-Celtics prediction and pick, laid out below. Oklahoma City...
RUMOR: Tom Thibodeau’s seat ‘warm’ after Knicks give up 145 points to Thunder
The New York Knicks recently dropped below .500 (6-7) after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 145-135 shootout that saw 11 players across both teams score in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 37 points. While the Knicks haven’t been dreadful to begin the year, they certainly must have expected to begin the year on a much better note, especially with the $104 million signing of Jalen Brunson, and if they continue on the path of mediocrity they’ve been on since the beginning of last year, major team changes might be afoot.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
