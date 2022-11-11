In the wake of the broad crypto market sell-off triggered by the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT), it could be time to rethink some of the most popular crypto trading strategies. The one that immediately comes to mind is to buy the dip, which has become the go-to move for many crypto investors. This simply refers to buying a crypto when it has declined in price, and then profiting once the price returns to its previous level.

