Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
Thunder Rout Raptors With Wealth Spreading Offense
The Oklahoma City Thunder had eight players score in double figures on their way to a 132-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.
Five takeaways as Eugene Omoruyi leads Thunder's rout of Raptors
Eugene Omoruyi scored the Thunder’s last bucket of the night, a 3-pointer that capped a runaway 132-113 win against the Raptors. Omoruyi’s key contributions as a two-way contract player was a reflection of how the Thunder played Friday night. Everyone was involved. It was the kind of egalitarian offensive approach the Thunder aspires to....
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup
As the Dallas Mavericks get another day off ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Dalton Trigg recaps their big, slump-busting win over the Portland Trail Blazers on today’s episode of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back. Led by Luka Doncic’s efficient 42-point...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Props And Odds Ahead of Nets-Lakers
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena, looking to snap a five-game losing streak without their best player and leader, LeBron James. Marc Stein reports that, in addition to Irving, the Nets will be without their own maximum-salaried reserve, Ben Simmons, who...
ESPN
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA -- — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
ESPN
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Offense Doing Something This Season Never Done Before in NBA History
The Boston Celtics offense isn't just good, it's historically good. The Celtics entered the 2022-23 season as one of the favorites to take home the championship and they certainly have looked the part so far. Boston seemed poised to be a defensive-minded squad -- even without the services of Robert Williams to open the season -- after finishing last season with the best defense in the league.
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Scouting Report
One week ago, the Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season. Atlanta's defense showed promise in front of their home crowd. However, since then, Atlanta has gone 1-2 with two lopsided losses. Tonight, the two teams run it back in Milwaukee. The shorthanded Bucks will...
Thunder And Knicks Final Injury Reports
The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday afternoon.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee
The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
NBA
The Reporters' Notebook: Team Effort Lifts Thunder
It was a unique matinee matchup inside the World’s Most Famous Arena. The Thunder made its way up the ramp and into Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks at 11 am CT. After giving up 48 first-quarter points the Thunder settled the ship and outscored the Knicks by 18 in the second quarter, using an 11-2 run fueled by the second unit. OKC scored a season-high 79 first-half points on its way to a 145-135 road victory.
Yardbarker
Knicks cool off after hot start in dispiriting loss to Thunder
The New York Knicks sputtered with another listless defensive effort in a head-scratching 145-135 loss to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at Madison Square Garden. After building a 12-point lead on the strength of a franchise-record 48 points in the opening quarter, the Knicks suffered a humiliating meltdown that earned them boos from a sold-out 19,812 Garden crowd.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers take down Toronto Raptors behind flawless fourth quarter play
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers want to build a culture that is upbeat and features professionalism and fight. They want to be postive when struggling and keep working hard within each game. In the first half against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, that culture wasn't evident. The Pacers committed...
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers’ win
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Tri-City Herald
Jarred Tinordi’s 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the 30-year-old journeyman defenseman skates onto...
Rap star Drake loses $2 million on UFC fight
Sports betting has its fair share of risks, even if you're an international celebrity with deep pockets. Such was the case for rapper Drake, who posted to social media over the weekend that he placed a $2 million bet on Israel Adesanya to defeat Alex Pereira in UFC 281 on Saturday.
