Alexandria, VA

WUSA9

Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Fairfax Times

County reaches agreement with American Disposal

In response to a significant drop-off in reliable trash collection service, the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) and American Disposal Services, Inc., (ADS) have established a plan to resolve the significant volume of service-related complaints DPWES has received from ADS customers. Complaints of missed collections have been received from individual homeowners and from homeowner associations representing thousands of residents. ADS acknowledges it has been unable to consistently meet the weekly collection requirement largely due to problems with hiring and retaining operations personnel.
WJLA

Loudoun County transit workers vote to strike ahead of the Silver Line Phase II reopening

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County transit workers, now employed by private contractor Keolis, have overwhelmingly voted to strike ahead of the reopening of the much anticipated Silver Line Phase II. The workers approved the measure to strike with 96% approval after several alleged run-ins with Keolis since the company took over the work contract in April 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes

MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: I-66 Express Lanes expected to fully open this month

The extended I-66 Express Lanes outside the Capital Beltway will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation says. Previously scheduled to arrive in December, the lanes will open in the westbound direction from I-495 in Dunn Loring to Route 28 in Centreville as soon as Saturday, Nov. 19, VDOT said in a news release snuck in just before a three-day weekend.
DUNN LORING, VA
WTOP

Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville

The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
ROCKVILLE, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Windsor to reopen today at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Had to close early yesterday at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to a note posted on their storefront. The note did not explain what those circumstances were. It did say that Windsor will reopen this morning at 11:00 AM, and operate until the usual Sunday closing time of 5:00 PM.
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

University of Maryland, county officials sign $40M agreement to bring health computing center to North Bethesda

Montgomery County, state and federal officials joined partners from University of Maryland’s medical system in North Bethesda to sign an agreement Thursday that establishes a health computing center to North Bethesda. According to the memorandum of understanding, the county is providing $15 million in fiscal year 2023 — and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

